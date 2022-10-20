Read full article on original website
Missing Canadian man last seen leaving restaurant in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man from Toronto, in Ontario, Canada, has been reported missing in Salt Lake City. David Thomas Ritchie, 57, was last seen on Oct. 17. His family said David left the Denny's restaurant at 250 West and 500 South in Salt Lake City just after 6:05 a.m.
'One of a kind': Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming remembered as talented artist
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Friends and family are remembering a Millcreek woman who went missing for several days before she was found dead Monday morning in Wyoming. Unified Police said it appears Vicki Acoba, 78, ran out of fuel and started walking but did not survive the weather conditions.
Utah AG probes Orem City Council over 'unprecedented action' surrounding district split
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — For Orem City Council member Tom Macdonald, the moves by Mayor David Young have been unlike anything he’s ever seen. “I've been on the city council almost nine years, and you're right, it is outside the norms,” he said. Macdonald was referring to...
Residents terrified as more than dozen shots ring out in northern Utah neighborhood
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after more than a dozen gunshots rang out in a Hooper neighborhood early Sunday morning. Deputies said it happened around 2:45 a.m. and when they got to the scene, people were seen fleeing the area. Some people were detained according to deputies.
Search, rescue crews urging Utahns to be prepared for colder weather after busy weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Following two incidents over the weekend in Utah canyons, search and rescue crews are urging people to be prepared for colder weather. According to the sheriff's office, the search and rescue operations could have ended very differently; it all came down to having the right equipment and paying attention to the weather.
Police searching for missing Millcreek woman last seen driving red Mazda
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Unified Police have issued a Silver Alert for a Millcreek woman who they said has been missing since Oct. 19. They said 78-year-old Victoria Acoba was driving a red Mazda CX5 with a Utah license plate E833JL. She was last seen in the Syracuse, Roy,...
Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
UHP responds to dozens of crashes, slide-offs during first snowstorm of season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Troopers from the Utah Highway Patrol responded to more than 100 crashes statewide on Saturday. Around 40 of the crashes happened within a four-to-five-hour timeframe when a cold front moved through northern Utah, bringing rain to the valleys and snow to the mountains. Joann...
