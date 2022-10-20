ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
kmyu.tv

Who are the undecided voters in Utah's Senate race?

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Ballots were mailed out this week across Utah, and people statewide are voting in a tight race for U.S. Senate between Republican Sen. Mike Lee and independent challenger Evan McMullin. The latest Deseret News-Hinckley Institute of Politics poll showed Lee ahead of McMullin by...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Snow unlikely to keep Utah hunters away from much-anticipated deer hunt

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The general deer hunting season kicks off this weekend, but with winter weather in the forecast, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said hunters need to be prepared. Hunters 2News spoke with in Summit County said people are excited for the season to start,...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy