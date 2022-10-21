Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Federal grand jury indicts Mansfield doctor, LPN for prescription drug fraud
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A longtime DeSoto Parish physician was indicted Wednesday on prescription drug fraud charges. The indictment accuses Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, along with his nurse, Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, of illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Former BCPD sergeant pleads guilty to stealing police union funds
SHREVEPORT, La. - Former Bossier City police Sgt. Harold "B.J." Sanford Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to charges related to his recent arrest and involvement in stealing funds from the Bossier City Police Union and obtaining controlled substances by fraud. Sanford, 52, faces a sentence of up to 5 years...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Barksdale airman killed, others injured in Texas traffic crash
BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE -- A member of the Barksdale Air Force Base honor guard was killed and three others were injured in a traffic crash Monday afternoon near Athens, Texas. Airman 1st Class Tyler Fajardo died in the crash. In addition, another Barksdale airman received significant injuries and is...
Comments / 0