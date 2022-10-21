SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Utah State head men's tennis concluded play at the Utah Invite on Saturday, going 3-1 in singles play and 1-1 in doubles. In singles play, junior Stijn Paardekooper led the way for USU with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Weber State's Tristan Sarap. Seniors Javier Ruiz and Roko Savin each notched three-set wins on the day as Ruiz defeated Utah's Rian Ta, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, and Savin dispatched Utah's Charlie Spina, 6-0, 4-6, 6-1. Sophomore Christian Holmes lost, 6-4, 6-2, to Utah's Geremia Rossi. The Aggies finished the weekend with an 11-1 record in singles play at the tournament.

