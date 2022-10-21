Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Announces 2023 Gymnastics Schedule
LOGAN, Utah – First-year Utah State head gymnastics coach Kristin White announced the Aggies' 2023 schedule on Monday, a slate that features four home meets at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. "My staff and I are eager to announce our 2023 gymnastics schedule," White said. "We have an exciting...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Men’s Tennis Concludes Play at Utah Invite
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Utah State head men's tennis concluded play at the Utah Invite on Saturday, going 3-1 in singles play and 1-1 in doubles. In singles play, junior Stijn Paardekooper led the way for USU with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Weber State's Tristan Sarap. Seniors Javier Ruiz and Roko Savin each notched three-set wins on the day as Ruiz defeated Utah's Rian Ta, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, and Savin dispatched Utah's Charlie Spina, 6-0, 4-6, 6-1. Sophomore Christian Holmes lost, 6-4, 6-2, to Utah's Geremia Rossi. The Aggies finished the weekend with an 11-1 record in singles play at the tournament.
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Volleyball Loses 3-1 to Colorado State
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State volleyball (14-7, 6-4 Mountain West) lost 3-1 to Colorado State (15-6, 8-2 MW) inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Saturday night. Senior outside hitter Shelby Capllonch led the Aggies with a double-double of 13 kills and 11 digs. Senior opposite side hitter Kylee Stokes and junior outside Tatum Stall added 10 kills each.
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Golf in 10th Place After 18 Holes at The Clerico
TULSA, Okla. – Utah State's golf team shot a 307 (+23) in the first round of the The Clerico, which was delayed several hours due to thunderstorms in the area, on Monday at the Oaks Country Club. New Mexico State was the lone team to shoot under par on...
Comments / 0