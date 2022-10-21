Read full article on original website
US stocks march higher ahead of tech-heavy earnings week
NEW YORK — Stocks shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and marched higher Monday ahead of a heavy week of earnings from big tech companies. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% as of 1:28 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 307 points, or 1%, to 31,384 and the Nasdaq rose 0.1%
Ye dropped by talent agency, documentary on him scrapped
NEW YORK — A completed documentary about the rapper formerly known as Kanye West has been shelved amid his recent slew of antisemitic remarks. MRC studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley announced in a memo Monday: “We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.”
COP27's Coke sponsorship leaves bad taste with green groups
LONDON — This year’s United Nations climate summit is brought to you by Coke. Soft drink giant Coca-Cola Co.'s sponsorship of the flagship U.N. climate conference, known as COP27, sparked an online backlash and highlighted broader concerns about corporate lobbying and influence. The COP27 negotiations aimed at limiting...
