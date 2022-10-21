The Last Inning (Oct. 20, 2022): Spotlighting Stanford-Committed Sydney Boulaphinh, PGF Ultimate Challenge, Verbals, ‘The Game’ & Living My Best Life

Read full article on original website
Recruiting: Virginia Tech Softball Gets Two Top 10 Commitments in 2024 Extra Elite 100
It appears that back-to-back Super Regional appearances are paying dividends for Coach Pete D’Amour and the Virginia Tech softball program. The Hokies have recently received two commitments from players ranked in the 2024 Extra Elite 100 Top 10 list for the Class of 2024:. Jordan Lynch, a middle infielder/utility...
The Mental Edge: Performance Trainer & Former DI Softball Coach Julie Jones… The Power of Being Present
Extra Inning Softball has partnered with former DI softball coach Julie Jones (Akron, Cleveland State) and current Mental Performance and Mindset Coach to help give athletes, coaches and others in the softball world the “Mental Edge.”. Julie spent 26 years leading Division I softball programs with her mission being...
Event Recap: PGF Show Me The Money Crowns 14U, 16U and 18U Champions in Florida (Oct. 23, 2022)
The PGF Show Me The Money Tournament in Florida this weekend featured many top 18U, 16U and 14U club teams in Florida:. LADY DUKES-BETSA/HEBERT/LAMAR CLAIMED THE 18U TITLE. 2024 LF Alicia Marzouca went 2 for 3 and threw out two runners at home plate as Lady Dukes National-Betsa/Hebert/Lamar defeated Clearwater Lady Bombers Gold-Mason, 4-0, to capture the 18U title at the PGF Show Me The Money on Sunday at UCF Sports Complex In Florida.
NFL: Justin Fields, Bears score 23 straight points to beat Patriots
Justin Fields threw for 179 yards and a touchdown and ran for 82 yards and another score, and the Chicago Bears beat the New England Patriots 33-14.
Previously winless Rockets hand Jazz first loss, 114-108
The previously winless Houston Rockets pulled off a 114-108 victory over Utah on Monday night, handing the Jazz their first loss of the season.
LTG Lions, Lady Magic Take Home PGF Ultimate Challenge Titles
The PGF Ultimate Challenge is officially in the books for 2022. The Lady Magic organization took home titles in the 14U and 16U age groups, while LTG Lions-Henderson were crowned champions in the 18U age bracket. On Sunday, a 9-inning battle between NW Bullets-Campos and Sorcerers Gabales/Rodriguez made for an...
Bears pick off Patriots three times in Monday night beatdown
Justin Fields threw for 179 yards and a touchdown and ran for 82 yards and another score, and the Bears defense forced returning Patriots starter Mac Jones back to the bench on Monday night to give Chicago a 33-14 victory over New England. In a matchup of quarterbacks from the...
Defense, Close Games Rule the Day to Open PGF Ultimate Challenge
The California air was brisk, opening games were rocking and rolling, and the defense was at the top of its game on Day 1 of the PGF Ultimate Challenge in Salinas on Friday. Thirty-six teams in total are in Salinas this weekend, with twelve teams each in 14U, 16U, and 18U divisions. Every team played on Friday as pool play opened to begin the tournament.
2022 Halloween Pumpkin Contest: Pick Your Favorite Entry Among the Pfeiffer University Softball Players’ Painted Pumpkins!
We’re a week away from it officially being Halloween which means it’s time once again to appreciate and savor the artistry and creativity of the Pfeiffer University softball program’s painted pumpkin contest… and, once again, Extra Inning Softball readers get to choose. This time, though, you...
