ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

The Last Inning (Oct. 20, 2022): Spotlighting Stanford-Committed Sydney Boulaphinh, PGF Ultimate Challenge, Verbals, ‘The Game’ & Living My Best Life

By Carlos Arias
extrainningsoftball.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
extrainningsoftball.com

Event Recap: PGF Show Me The Money Crowns 14U, 16U and 18U Champions in Florida (Oct. 23, 2022)

The PGF Show Me The Money Tournament in Florida this weekend featured many top 18U, 16U and 14U club teams in Florida:. LADY DUKES-BETSA/HEBERT/LAMAR CLAIMED THE 18U TITLE. 2024 LF Alicia Marzouca went 2 for 3 and threw out two runners at home plate as Lady Dukes National-Betsa/Hebert/Lamar defeated Clearwater Lady Bombers Gold-Mason, 4-0, to capture the 18U title at the PGF Show Me The Money on Sunday at UCF Sports Complex In Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
extrainningsoftball.com

LTG Lions, Lady Magic Take Home PGF Ultimate Challenge Titles

The PGF Ultimate Challenge is officially in the books for 2022. The Lady Magic organization took home titles in the 14U and 16U age groups, while LTG Lions-Henderson were crowned champions in the 18U age bracket. On Sunday, a 9-inning battle between NW Bullets-Campos and Sorcerers Gabales/Rodriguez made for an...
IOWA STATE
extrainningsoftball.com

Defense, Close Games Rule the Day to Open PGF Ultimate Challenge

The California air was brisk, opening games were rocking and rolling, and the defense was at the top of its game on Day 1 of the PGF Ultimate Challenge in Salinas on Friday. Thirty-six teams in total are in Salinas this weekend, with twelve teams each in 14U, 16U, and 18U divisions. Every team played on Friday as pool play opened to begin the tournament.
SALINAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy