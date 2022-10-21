The Last Inning (Oct. 20, 2022): Spotlighting Stanford-Committed Sydney Boulaphinh, PGF Ultimate Challenge, Verbals, ‘The Game’ & Living My Best Life

The California air was brisk, opening games were rocking and rolling, and the defense was at the top of its game on Day 1 of the PGF Ultimate Challenge in Salinas on Friday. Thirty-six teams in total are in Salinas this weekend, with twelve teams each in 14U, 16U, and 18U divisions. Every team played on Friday as pool play opened to begin the tournament.

SALINAS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO