Read full article on original website
Related
Nevada divers find sixth set of skeletal remains since May in drying Lake Mead
National Park Service divers on Oct. 18 found human remains at Lake Mead — the sixth set discovered since May in the severely dry lake outside Las Vegas.
Grand Junction Shouts Out to Western Colorado High School Marching Bands
Fall is a great time of year to get out and enjoy our western Colorado high school marching bands. They make Friday night football even more exciting, and they entertain our communities during our street festivals and holiday events. Today we wanted to show some love for these hard-working groups...
99.9 KEKB
Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0