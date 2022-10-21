Read full article on original website
williamsonhomepage.com
Game of the Week presented by Hoffmann Brothers: Brentwood, Centennial meet with playoff implications at stake
Brentwood and Centennial clash on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Brentwood High School in one of the most important local contests of the season. Major playoff implications rest on this game between the Bruins (6-3) and Cougars (8-1). The game will feature some of the top offensive talent in...
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood Academy's Stiff named Track and Field All-American
Brentwood Academy track and field star Mensi Stiff has added another trophy to her already-full trophy case. The senior was named to the 2022 Track and Field News All-American team on Tuesday. Stiff earned first-place honors in the shot put, a first-ever for a Tennessee student-athlete, and fourth-place in the...
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood Academy, Ensworth among schools moving up a classification for football starting next season
Monday was the deadline for schools to announce to the TSSAA if they intended to move up a classification for the 2023-2025 classification cycle, and several local football programs announced moves up the divisional ladder. Joining Lipscomb Academy on the move from Division II-AA to Division II-AAA will be Brentwood...
williamsonhomepage.com
NCAAF Roundup: Vols predictably dominate UT-Martin, TSU wins third in a row
Every week, the Nashville Post will have a roundup of the weekend's Nashville-area college football games, including top performers and takeaways, as well as updates from around the state and on local players. Let's take a look back at the slate from week 9 of the college football season. Tennessee...
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
It's spooky season, and there’s no shortage of Halloween festivities to take part in with the goblins and ghouls. Get out and take in all that is PumpkinFest in Franklin along with thousands of other festival goers. Or check out a couple free creepy movie screenings at a plant sale or brewery. If you’re not feeling up for a fright, you can go fly a kite at the annual Kite Fest in Antioch.
williamsonhomepage.com
James Raymond McFarland
James Raymond McFarland age 94 of Franklin passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022. He was born September 23, 1928, in Brooklyn, New York. James was a proud Veteran, serving in the navy during World War II. James was preceded by his parent Leo and Margaret McFarland; sister and brother-in-law, Maureen...
williamsonhomepage.com
On the Move: Brentwood-based Sonata Bank taps Baker as SVP, commercial banking manager
Brentwood-based Sonata Bank has named long-time Nashville-area banker Brian Shaw as senior vice president, commercial banking manager. Joining Shaw on the Sonata commercial banking team is Matt Ledbetter as vice president, commercial banking, and Katherine Horne as vice president, business development officer, according to a release. Shaw’s 24 years of...
williamsonhomepage.com
Bellevue hours-long standoff ends with arrest after shootout, fire
The Metro Nashville Police Department arrested a 40-year-old Nashville man early Friday morning following an hours-long standoff in a Bellevue home that included a shootout and structure fire. According to an MNPD news release, Zachary Michael Johnson was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two...
