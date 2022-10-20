Legislative Auditor: Raise fuel taxes and road use fees or never catch up on road & bridge project backlog

Early voting for the November 8th election begins tomorrow, and voters will have eight Constitutional Amendments to decide, as well as local and congressional races. LRN will break them down for you, one at a time. Today: Amendment One. Steven Procopio with the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana (PAR) says CA 1 proposes raising the current cap on moneys in state funds that can be invested in the stock market…

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO