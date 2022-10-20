Legislative Auditor: Raise fuel taxes and road use fees or never catch up on road & bridge project backlog

Read full article on original website
Related
louisianaradionetwork.com
Louisiana ranks number 1 in the nation for improvement in 4th grade reading
Louisiana ranks number one in the nation for 2022 for improvement in fourth grade reading. State Superintendent of Education Doctor Cade Brumley says over the last two years, Louisiana has implemented a number of policy decisions to curb the state’s long-standing literacy crisis. “I think this news with us...
louisianaradionetwork.com
First month of college and pro football sports betting brings surge in state revenue
The first full month of college and pro football brought a nice surge in sports betting revenue for Louisiana. The state Gaming Control Board says September saw almost $4-million in fee income from sportsbook. Board Chairman Ronnie Johns…. “It appears that our numbers are very stable…with some growth and i...
louisianaradionetwork.com
October 24th now marks Red Beans and Rice day across Louisiana
Today Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the official Proclamation declaring October 24th as Red Beans and Rice day across Lousiana. Cajun Country rice and Camellia Beans are both working with Edwards to keep the tradition of Red Beans and Rice alive in Louisiana. In conjunction with Red Beans and Rice...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Constitutional Amendments: breaking down what they’ll do. Amendment One affects state investments in stocks
Early voting for the November 8th election begins tomorrow, and voters will have eight Constitutional Amendments to decide, as well as local and congressional races. LRN will break them down for you, one at a time. Today: Amendment One. Steven Procopio with the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana (PAR) says CA 1 proposes raising the current cap on moneys in state funds that can be invested in the stock market…
Comments / 0