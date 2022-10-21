ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Variety

‘Black Adam’ to Repeat Box Office Victory Over Quiet Halloween Weekend

“Black Adam” is expected to retain its box office crown over the weekend — not that there’s much competition standing in its way. With only one new nationwide release, Lionsgate’s supernatural thriller “Prey for the Devil,” the Dwayne Johnson comic book adventure “Black Adam” has plenty of space to repeat the No. 1 spot. After opening to $67 million, “Black Adam” is projected to add $28 to $31 million in its second weekend in theaters, should ticket sales withstand a similar decline to “Shazam” and other standalone superhero origin stories. So far, the movie has earned $71 million domestically and $75.9...
Deadline

Matthew Perry’s Bizarre “Keanu Reeves Still Walks Among Us” Statements In New Book Raise Eyebrows

“Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” Matthew Perry reportedly writes in his forthcoming memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which comes out Nov. 1. In the book, which is excerpted today in the New York Post, the Friends actor repeatedly expresses such sentiments about Reeves, who counted Phoenix among his closest friends. Deadline has reached out to Perry’s representative and will add any comment received. Perry himself became friends with Phoenix after they made A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon in 1988. Five...
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her ‘Really Creepy’ & ‘Super Scary’ Halloween Decorations: Watch

Kim Kardashian is ready for Halloween! The 42-year-old mother of four completely transformed her Hidden Hills mansion into a Halloween showroom filled with skeletons, mummies, and white pumpkins, and she showed off the spooktacular designs in a TikTok she posted on Oct. 26. “I wanted to show you guys my Halloween decorations for this year,” the SKIMS founder began as she showed off the main entrance of her house. Her driveway invited ghouls and guests in with two towering trees that rose at least two stories high and were composed of skeletons.
Daily Mail

Will Smith talks about 'practicing gratitude in times of great challenge' on visit with the LA Lakers... as he promotes Emancipation on his Oscars slap comeback trail

Will Smith made another stop on his comeback trail when he dropped by a Los Angeles Lakers practice. The team shared photos of the 54-year-old actor visiting its facilities on Wednesday, which appeared to be related to the release of his upcoming Civil War-era drama Emancipation. The visit is Smith's...
