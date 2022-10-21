Read full article on original website
Fans Can’t Believe What Johnny Depp Looks Like After Recent Public Appearances: ‘He Has To Stop Drinking’
This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winni...
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Heartbreaking final act of Leslie Jordan before actor was ‘killed in car crash’ is revealed
LESLIE Jordan shared a heartbreaking final act on social media before he was reportedly killed in a devastating car crash on Monday. The joyful Will & Grace actor posted a video on Instagram where he tragically announced that he had bought his first piece of property. "It's never too late...
"Hocus Pocus" Star Omri Katz Says He Was High While Filming The Movie
"We got it done, but that was kind of a wake-up call, like, Omri, you've got to be a little more professional and make sure you hit your cues!"
‘Black Adam’ to Repeat Box Office Victory Over Quiet Halloween Weekend
“Black Adam” is expected to retain its box office crown over the weekend — not that there’s much competition standing in its way. With only one new nationwide release, Lionsgate’s supernatural thriller “Prey for the Devil,” the Dwayne Johnson comic book adventure “Black Adam” has plenty of space to repeat the No. 1 spot. After opening to $67 million, “Black Adam” is projected to add $28 to $31 million in its second weekend in theaters, should ticket sales withstand a similar decline to “Shazam” and other standalone superhero origin stories. So far, the movie has earned $71 million domestically and $75.9...
Here's How Sophia Grace Responded To Criticism That She's Having A Baby At 19
The influencer and Ellen Show star just announced she's expecting her first child.
Matthew Perry’s Bizarre “Keanu Reeves Still Walks Among Us” Statements In New Book Raise Eyebrows
“Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” Matthew Perry reportedly writes in his forthcoming memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which comes out Nov. 1. In the book, which is excerpted today in the New York Post, the Friends actor repeatedly expresses such sentiments about Reeves, who counted Phoenix among his closest friends. Deadline has reached out to Perry’s representative and will add any comment received. Perry himself became friends with Phoenix after they made A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon in 1988. Five...
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her ‘Really Creepy’ & ‘Super Scary’ Halloween Decorations: Watch
Kim Kardashian is ready for Halloween! The 42-year-old mother of four completely transformed her Hidden Hills mansion into a Halloween showroom filled with skeletons, mummies, and white pumpkins, and she showed off the spooktacular designs in a TikTok she posted on Oct. 26. “I wanted to show you guys my Halloween decorations for this year,” the SKIMS founder began as she showed off the main entrance of her house. Her driveway invited ghouls and guests in with two towering trees that rose at least two stories high and were composed of skeletons.
Will Smith talks about 'practicing gratitude in times of great challenge' on visit with the LA Lakers... as he promotes Emancipation on his Oscars slap comeback trail
Will Smith made another stop on his comeback trail when he dropped by a Los Angeles Lakers practice. The team shared photos of the 54-year-old actor visiting its facilities on Wednesday, which appeared to be related to the release of his upcoming Civil War-era drama Emancipation. The visit is Smith's...
Mindy Kaling Looked Absolutely Stunning As She Wore Indian Designers To Celebrate Diwali
On Instagram, Mindy wrote, "The festival of lights is a beautiful holiday for recognizing togetherness, redemption...and new clothes! I feel lucky to share fashion from some of the most incredibly talented Indian designers."
If You've Worked As A PA In Hollywood, We Want To Hear Your Stories
We want to hear all the behind-the-scenes details — literally.
Here's What The Youngest Siblings From These 28 Late '90s And Early 2000s TV Shows Look Like Today
Spoiler: They are all older now.
