Wisconsin State

Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
James Corden Selling $9 Million L.A. Mansion After Being Accused Of 'Abusive' Behavior At New York Restaurant

James Corden may be saying goodbye to his lavish Los Angeles home very soon. Radar learned the Late Late Show host is selling off his $9.7 million mansion after Million Dollar Listing LA personality James Harris and realtor Alicia Drake were both spotted at the embattled comic's property. Drake, who is one of Los Angeles' "top tier brokers", later confirmed that the luxurious Southern California home "won't be listed" publicly because it will be sold privately.According to her page on The Agency, Drake is well known for her "discretion" and experience handling difficult situations regarding sales. "She is committed to...
Kim Coles Reunites With Queen Latifah, Talks Possible 'Living Single' Reunion (Exclusive)

If you've been waiting for updates on a possible reunion of the Living Single cast, get in line! Kim Coles is way ahead of you. ET spoke with the comedian on Saturday at theGrio Awards' first-ever ceremony and gala at the Beverly Hilton, where she was among many of the night's stars honoring Norman Lear, Tyler Perry, Patti LaBelle and more.
Jennifer Hudson Reveals Her Dream Talk Show Guest (Exclusive)

Jennifer Hudson has had a star-studded lineup of guests since her talk show debuted in September, and she's looking for more! ET spoke with The Jennifer Hudson Show host at theGrio Awards' first-ever ceremony and gala at the Beverly Hilton, where she was among many of the night's honorees. Created...
Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)

Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's 'Diva' Daughter Shares a Mommy-and-Me Twinning Moment

Mariah Carey is sharing a matchy-matchy moment with her daughter! Mimi and "Roe Roe," as the songstress calls daughter Monroe, posed for a cute mommy-and-me snapshot while rocking braids and gorgeous curls and adorably similar ensembles. "Roe Roe Diva!👑…And MImi!!🦋💎" Carey captioned one image, in which the mother-daughter duo strike...
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Teaser Introduces a Whole New World in the MCU

Paul Rudd is headed back to the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania -- but things aren't as they seem!. Marvel released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming film on Monday, giving fans a look at the wild new world Rudd's Scott Lang is sucked into after an ominous warning from Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) -- who, as we know, was trapped in the Quantum Realm for 30 years, and seemingly hasn't been totally forthcoming about her time there.
Matthew Perry Reveals He Spent an Estimated $9 Million on Sobriety Journey

Matthew Perry's road to sobriety has been both challenging and shockingly expensive. Speaking with The New York Times in a recent interview, ahead of the release of his forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry explained how much it took to get him to kick his vices.
Henry Cavill Confirms Superman Return Following 'Black Adam' Cameo

Henry Cavill is making it official -- he's back in the DCEU as Superman!. The actor shared a post to social media on Monday, featuring an image of him suited up as the beloved hero, following his cameo in theBlack Adam end-credits scene. "A very small taste of what’s to...
Janet Jackson Reacts to Taylor Swift's 'Snow on the Beach' Shout-Out

Janet Jackson is feeling the vibes from Taylor Swift’s Midnights album. In a video posted on her TikTok, the iconic musician grooves to Swift’s song, “Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey. The song, which is track number four on her latest album, has a...
Leslie Jordan Sang a Gospel Hymn About the Afterlife the Day Before His Death

Just a day before his shocking and untimely death, Leslie Jordan was giving fans a look at his performance of an eerily poignant hymn. The actor and comedian -- who died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, at the age of 67, ET confirmed -- took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video he recorded of himself singing a gospel tune about the afterlife, with musician Danny Myrick on guitar.
Kanye West No Longer Represented by Agency Amid Anti-Semitic Comments

The fallout after Kanye "Ye" West's inflammatory and anti-Semitic comments continues. ET has learned that West is no longer a client with the talent agency CAA. West's removal from the agency comes after a growing call for Hollywood, the fashion industry and beyond to boycott the embattled rapper. Fellow agencies WME and UTA have also agreed to not work with West.

