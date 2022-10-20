Read full article on original website
Benito Carbone: ‘I never wanted to leave Wednesday. It was my mistake’
Walking into a small cafe in Bermondsey, south London, Benito Carbone looks like the sort of man who has never made a mistake in his life. Only a certain type of person can pull off the pinstripe that adorns his tailored suit. But any illusions of pomp and grandeur are quickly swept aside: from the first handshake Carbone is disarming, warm – insisting that I call him “Benny” – and happy to admit that when it comes to mistakes, he has made a few.
ESPN
Raphael Varane won't play for Man United again before World Cup - sources
Raphael Varane's injury is not as bad as first feared, with sources telling ESPN the defender is set to miss three to four weeks but he won't play for Manchester United again before the World Cup. Varane, 29, had an MRI scan on Sunday after leaving United's 1-1 Premier League...
Manchester City Fan, Oasis's Liam Gallagher Takes Shot At Liverpool FC
The former Oasis front man has taken aim at Liverpool before on Social Media but many believe his latest tweet has gone too far!
BBC
Man City 3-1 Brighton: What Guardiola said
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking to Match of the Day, says: "A really tough game, one of the toughest but I can't complain about my team. "Brighton played man to man and it's not really easy, with the ball they are really, really good. They decided to play a game man to man on the pitch and we were lucky to have the quality for the third goal.
Manchester United's Casemiro Included In Premier League Team Of The Week
Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been included in the Premier League team of the week following his goal against Chelsea.
SB Nation
Rumor Mongering: Liverpool Lead Race To Sign Dortmund Starlet
I’m normally not one to get excited over transfer rumors, but any and all distractions are more than welcomed considering Liverpool’s poor form to start the season. So, step right up frequent Spanish rumor mongers Sport, with this gem. According to the report, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool lead the race for 17 year old Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko.
ESPN
Leeds' problems deepen with home defeat by Fulham
Leeds United sank to a 3-2 defeat at home to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, leaving them in the relegation zone and heaping more pressure on coach Jesse Marsch. Leeds, who are without a league win since August, are 18th in the standings on nine points after a fourth consecutive defeat. Fulham meanwhile climbed up to seventh on 18.
Jurgen Klopp 'Eyeing' Move For Liverpool Transfer Target Amid Napoli Contract Talks
Liverpool are hoping to sign Napoli star next year despite the player looking to sign a new contract with the Italian club.
NBC Sports
Aston Villa vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Aston Villa vs Brentford: Less than 72 hours after Steven Gerrard was sacked as manager, Villa will return to action when they host the Bees at Villa Park on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium). Gerrard was relieved of his duties after Aston Villa’s 3-0 defeat to...
BBC
Borussia Dortmund v Man City: Pick of the stats
Borussia Dortmund have won just one of their five Champions League matches against Manchester City - a 1-0 home win in the 2012-13 group stage. Manchester City have won their past three Champions League games against Dortmund - all of them 2-1. No side has ever beaten another by the same score in four consecutive games in the competition.
VAR calls help West Ham beat Bournemouth 2-0 in EPL
LONDON (AP) — West Ham was helped by two VAR calls for its goals in beating Bournemouth 2-0 in the English Premier League on Monday. Kurt Zouma’s 45th-minute header came moments after a corner swung in from the right struck fellow West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer on the arm as he jumped to meet the ball inside the six-yard box.
BBC
Man City 3-1 Brighton: Analysis
Taken in isolation, this was a routine win for Manchester City. But looking at the bigger picture, it could end up being a significant one. Brighton are finding their feet under Roberto De Zerbi but evidently are an effective unit, which is how Graham Potter got them up to fourth.
BBC
Special movement and special mentality - Guardiola on Haaland and Bellingham
Pep Guardiola says he hopes Erling Haaland will return in prime condition from a break during the World Cup and has pointed to the potential of the striker’s former team-mate – Jude Bellingham. Haaland will face Bellingham when City take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on...
BBC
Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Rangers manager says "I can still turn it around'
Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes he "can still turn it around" as Rangers manager and "my players are still behind me" amid "a difficult moment". Rangers fans booed their players off the Ibrox pitch for a second time in three days after Saturday's 1-1 top-flight draw with Livingston. That followed a...
BBC
'I feel like I am only getting better in this team'
Bournemouth summer signing Marcus Tavernier said he is "loving every second" of playing for the Cherries since his arrival. The midfielder has started all of Bournemouth's league games and discussing his time at the club so far said: "It couldn’t be better at the moment, I have settled in really well.
ESPN
Gasperini says Atalanta deserved their defeat by Lazio
Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini said his team deserved their 2-0 defeat by Lazio in Serie A on Sunday and would learn from the experience. The hosts had seven shots in the match, with none on target, giving them the first league loss of the season and putting them in fourth place in the table.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek Won't Be 'Selfish' Before The Qatar World Cup
The versatile Chelsea midfielder has a lot more pressing things on his mind.
St Kilda will get no easy answers in Ross Lyon’s second stint with AFL club
It’s halfway through the final quarter of the 2015 preliminary final. Hawthorn has played almost flawless football, but the Dockers are rattling home. Nathan Fyfe is running around with a broken leg, because that’s what you do when you play for Ross Lyon. The crowd is febrile – later we will learn that a woman has been punched in the face and that a Hawthorn player has been whacked over the head with an inflatable anchor.
