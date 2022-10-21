Read full article on original website
Meta Platforms misses on EPS, signals bearish hiring in 2023
As Facebook parent company Meta Platforms reported its third-quarter results Wednesday, it signaled it will take a bearish hiring approach in the coming year.
nftplazas.com
Azuki ‘Proof of Skate’ Draws $2.5 Million for NFT-Backed Skateboards
Over in the strange realm of Azuki, NFTs’ finest degens just showed how far they will go to acquire the latest must-have collectible. In the end, shelling out a grand total of $2.5 million on 8 NFT-backed, gold-plated skateboards. Azuki launched the auction to showcase their recently unveiled Physically...
nftplazas.com
STRMNFT Launches its First Creator Program
As exciting as the NFT market is, it is also quite complex and expansive, especially for new creators looking to join the space. It is because of this that STRMNFT, an emerging NFT marketplace, has launched its first creator program. As the STRMNFT team has said, its focus is on...
nftplazas.com
Porsche NFT Program Offers Badge for Racetrack Attendance
For most people, owning a Porsche is a dream come true and the ultimate status symbol. While the ownership of the car is amazing itself, Porsche has added an NFT experience to one of its latest releases. The release in question is for the 911 GT3 RS car that will...
