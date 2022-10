SHERRY LYNN FEHL, age 65, of Lake Benton, Minnesota passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Moments Hospice/Crossroads Care Center in Worthington, Minnesota after a brief illness with cancer. Sherry was born on June 25, 1957 in Tyler, Minnesota to Morris and Irene (Wichern) Fehl of Lake Benton, Minnesota. She...

