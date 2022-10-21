Read full article on original website
lostcoastoutpost.com
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattles Humboldt County town of Fortuna
HUMBOLT COUNTY -- A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck near the Humboldt County town of Fortuna late Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The earthquake happened at around 11:16 a.m. and was centered just under 2.5 miles southeast of Fortuna with a depth of approximately 14.6 miles, according to the USGS earthquake website. Fortuna is a town south of Eureka and the California-Oregon border. It lies on the northeast shore of the Eel River about nine miles from where the river feeds into the Pacific Ocean.According to the USGS website, 456 people reported feeling the earthquake. So far there have been no reports of damage.
kymkemp.com
4.2 4.1 Earthquake Shakes Humboldt
KTVU FOX 2
4.2 earthquake rattles Northern California
FORTUNA, Calif., - A 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Northern California on Sunday morning according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to data, the quake stuck just outside of Fortuna, California about 17 miles south of Eureka. No injuries or damage has been reported. The quake stuck over 14...
actionnewsnow.com
Power restored to more than 600 customers in the Redding area
REDDING, Calif. 2:05 P.M. UPDATE - Pacific Gas and Electric reports that at approximately 11:22 a.m. Monday, a bird came into contact with substation equipment, causing a power outage in Redding. According to PG&E, the outage impacted 625 customers in East Redding near the Shasta College campus. PG&E reports that...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Southwestern Humboldt; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. DESCRIPTION. * WHAT…Temperatures as...
actionnewsnow.com
Power back on for 1,100 PG&E customers power west of Redding Sunday
REDDING, Calif. 4:59 P.M. UPDATE - Power is back on for 1,121 PG&E customers who suffered two outages west of Redding on Sunday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that power went out at around 2:44 p.m. for one outage, and 2:46 p.m. for the other.
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E delays or cancels Public Safety Power Shutoff in multiple Northern California counties
Due to dynamic weather conditions, PG&E has canceled or delayed a Public Safety Power Shutoff to prevent wildfires in Shasta, Tehama, Glenn and Colusa counties on Saturday. PG&E originally notified 2,600 customers in these areas about a potential PSPS because of forecasted high winds and low humidity. This cancellation will affect about 500 customers in Shasta and parts of Tehama county, according to PG&E.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 9:05 p.m.: Video] Structure Fire in Swains Flat Out Hwy 36
A family of five needs assistance from the Red Cross after a fire started in a structure in Swains Flat off Hwy 36 west of Bridgeville, according to fire personnel requesting assistance about 7 p.m. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts...
actionnewsnow.com
Man reported missing earlier this month has died
MT. SHASTA, Calif. - A Shasta County man authorities said was reported missing earlier this month in Siskiyou and Shasta counties is dead, according to the Mt. Shasta Police Department. Nicholas Cooper was reported missing and was last seen on Oct. 4 by his co-workers and supervisors in the McCloud...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Finally Feeling Like Fall!
Cooler and windier weather is welcoming us into the weekend. We have a few showers rolling around the mountains, which should dissipate as the evening progresses. Wind will be sticking around for some this evening, but also calming a little. These northerly winds have increased our fire danger, which means use caution when doing anything that may cause a spark. Tonight will be a cool one as lows dip into the mid-upper 40s. If there is enough of a north breeze, some places such as Redding could see the down sloping effect, warming the low temperature by a few degrees. Something to keep an eye on, but open those windows and enjoy!! For the higher elevations in Trinity County there is a hard freeze warning for the south side where lows are expected to be in the upper 20s for some while a freeze warning will go into effect for the north side where lows will be around 30 degrees. Each of these will last from 1am to 9am on Sunday.
North Coast Journal
One Arrested After Fatal Willow Creek Shooting
A suspect is in custody after a shooting death in Willow Creek before dawn this morning. According to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to at report of a gunshot victim in the 500 block of State Route 96, and arrived to find a dead man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
krcrtv.com
Route 299 near Arcata to close temporarily this weekend
ARCATA, Calif. — Drivers traveling through Arcata this weekend may face closures along the 299 due to bridge improvements. Nighttime closures will be in effect from 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, to 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Another closure will occur from 8 p.m. on Oct. 22 to...
Man killed in Outlets at Tejon crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man ejected and killed in a car crash at the Outlets at Tejon Wednesday morning has been identified as Conrad Ephraim Reardon, 35, of Fortuna, Calif., according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Reardon was driving a Tesla southbound on Outlet Drive at a high rate of speed around 7:55 […]
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE ECONEWS REPORT: How to Make our Roads Safer — Achieving a Vision of Zero Road Deaths
Humboldt County has some of the highest pedestrian fatality numbers in the state. Thankfully, a large cultural change is taking over in local transportation planning. Under the banner of “Vision Zero,” transportation planners are imagining how we can manage our road network to reduce road fatalities down to zero. Sounds too lofty? Other jurisdictions have already seen significant improvements in road safety under this model.
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: To Get Through the Lean Times, This Biologist Turned Himself Into a High-End Bladesmith
There is never going to be a shortage of makers in Humboldt County. There has always been a lot of value in the arts and crafts community at large. Jason Lopiccolo, 38, is a full-time biologist and part-time high-end knife maker. At his day job for The Watershed Stewards Program, Lopiccolo is writing, analyzing data and helping onboard young scientists for a 10-and-a-half month program at various California sites.
humboldtsports.com
Warriors overcome adversity, edge much-improved Loggers
One night after St. Bernard’s edged Fortuna in a game that went down to the wire, the Del Norte Warriors held on for a 21-14 win over Eureka at Albee Stadium on Saturday night in a game that was far more competitive than most fans would have anticipated. Indeed,...
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff moves homeless out of River Park
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Red Bluff River Park has been a place where the homeless have resided for some time now. However, this past week, that has changed. Red Bluff Police Chief, Kyle Sanders, said, “on Sep. 6, council made a decision to essentially ask homeless persons, that were residing at the River Park, to move over to the Samuel Ayers Park. So, since that time, we've slowly made progression in accomplishing that.”
lostcoastoutpost.com
Big Cache of Firearms Found This Morning After Eureka Police Serve Warrant at Home of McKinleyville Man, Cops Say
On October 24, 2022 at about 7:15 a.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department, with the assistance from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and HCSO K9 Yahtzee, served a search warrant at a residence on the 1000 block of Hiller Road in McKinleyville. The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into 47-year-old Jed Vandanplas of McKinleyville for illegal firearms and narcotics.
krcrtv.com
Dozens of Greyhound bus passengers stranded in Redding on Thursday
REDDING, Calif. — Nearly three dozen passengers of a Greyhound bus were stranded at the Downtown Transit Center on Yuba Street in Redding on Thursday. Some of the approximately 35 passengers told KRCR they arrived in Redding after departing from Sacramento around 5 a.m., which was previously delayed from the night before.
