PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The men's and women's cross country teams will compete at the BIG EAST Cross Country Championships hosted by Providence College on Saturday, Oct. 29. The race will be held at the Mark Coogan Course at Highland Park, located in Attleboro, Mass. The women's 6k race with commence at 11:00 a.m., followed by the men's 8k race at 11:50 a.m. An awards ceremony will follow the races at 12:40 p.m.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 7 HOURS AGO