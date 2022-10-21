Read full article on original website
Friars Defeat SNHU In Exhibition Action, 91-43
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's basketball team defeated Southern New Hampshire University, 91-43, on Oct. 25 in an exhibition game played at Alumni Hall in Providence, R.I. Sophomore Olivia Olsen (Niskayuna, N.Y.) paced all players with 23 points and nine rebounds. 1ST QUARTER:. • The Friars held...
Women’s Soccer Hosts Villanova University In Regular Season Finale
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's soccer team welcomes Villanova University on Thursday, October 27 to Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, R.I. SCOUTING THE FRIARS… The Friars enter Thursday's game with a 4-9-4 overall record and 2-4-3 record in conference play. Providence tied both of its games last week against Xavier (0-0) and UConn (0-0).
Providence College Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Teams To Compete At BIG EAST Championships.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The men's and women's cross country teams will compete at the BIG EAST Cross Country Championships hosted by Providence College on Saturday, Oct. 29. The race will be held at the Mark Coogan Course at Highland Park, located in Attleboro, Mass. The women's 6k race with commence at 11:00 a.m., followed by the men's 8k race at 11:50 a.m. An awards ceremony will follow the races at 12:40 p.m.
Providence College Introduces Huxley's Jr. Friars
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Providence College Athletics is excited to introduce Huxley's Jr. Friars, which is a re-brand of the athletic department's official kids' club. Huxley's Jr. Friars is open to kids 12-and-under and priced at $20. The membership includes discounted ticket offers to Providence College Men's Basketball and Men's Hockey games along with free admission to Women's Basketball games and all other sports. Members will also have access to special events, promotions, prizes, and holiday themed activities.
Women's Tennis Competes At Brown Invitational
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College women's tennis team completed its fall schedule this past weekend at the two-day Brown University Invitational. Soliman/Hofflander (BU) def. Vannelie Melendez/Darah Ross (PC), 6-1 Soliman/Hofflander (BU) def. Emmie Lindholm/Elisa Davalos (PC), 6-1 Singles:. Miller (BU) def. Katie Mulvey (PC), 6-3, 6-2 Lee (BU) def....
The Nate Leaman Radio Show to Air On Tuesday, October 25
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The next episode of the Nate Leaman Radio Show will air on Tuesday, October 25 from 6-7 p.m, on NewsRadio 104.7 FM. Mike Logan, in his 28th season as the voice of the Friars, will host the show beginning at 6 p.m. The show can also be heard online on the Varsity Network App.
