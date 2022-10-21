ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nsudemons.com

NSU wraps up road schedule with visit to UIW

SAN ANTONIO—The road has been great to the Northwestern State soccer team this season. NSU has one more chance to play away from home when it finishes its road portion of the schedule with a trip to UIW. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Gayle & Tom Benson Stadium.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
nsudemons.com

Lady Demons earn Homecoming win against Lamar

NATCHITOCES – A day of Homecoming festivities ended with a volleyball win for Northwestern State as it completed the season sweep of Lamar with a 3-1 (25-21, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21) victory on Saturday night. "It kind of felt like we got our own game for Homecoming and we wanted...
BEAUMONT, TX
nsudemons.com

Turnovers, miscues doom Demons in Homecoming loss to No. 16/18 SEMO

NATCHITOCHES – At times, the Northwestern State football team has overcome its turnover struggles in 2022. The Demons' matchup Saturday against No. 16/18 Southeast Missouri State was not one of those days. Northwestern State committed two first-quarter turnovers and SEMO recovered an onside kick in the stanza, allowing the...
NATCHITOCHES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy