nsudemons.com
NSU wraps up road schedule with visit to UIW
SAN ANTONIO—The road has been great to the Northwestern State soccer team this season. NSU has one more chance to play away from home when it finishes its road portion of the schedule with a trip to UIW. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Gayle & Tom Benson Stadium.
nsudemons.com
Lady Demons earn Homecoming win against Lamar
NATCHITOCES – A day of Homecoming festivities ended with a volleyball win for Northwestern State as it completed the season sweep of Lamar with a 3-1 (25-21, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21) victory on Saturday night. "It kind of felt like we got our own game for Homecoming and we wanted...
nsudemons.com
Turnovers, miscues doom Demons in Homecoming loss to No. 16/18 SEMO
NATCHITOCHES – At times, the Northwestern State football team has overcome its turnover struggles in 2022. The Demons' matchup Saturday against No. 16/18 Southeast Missouri State was not one of those days. Northwestern State committed two first-quarter turnovers and SEMO recovered an onside kick in the stanza, allowing the...
nsudemons.com
N-Club Hall of Famers reflect on championships, being pioneers for future NSU student-athletes
NATCHITOCHES—Nobody hands you a dream. Those are the words new N-Club Hall of Fame inductee Melvin Howard amid thunderous applause, as he was one of the 12-member class that was inducted during the N-Club Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday morning during Homecoming weekend. People are able to watch...
