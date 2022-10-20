ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Educators Testify In Trial Of Ex-NYPD Cop Accused Of Son's Freezing Death: 'He Told Me His Heart Was Pounding'

Michael Valva is accused of making his 8-year-old son undress before hosing him down and forcing him to sleep in an unheated garage as temperatures dipped down to 19 degrees. Witnesses continue to testify about the alleged inaction of county officials who failed to save a child that was allegedly being abused by his father, a former New York Police Department cop.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mexican Man Accused of 2006 Cold Case Murder Of Roommate In Colorado

Francisca Perea-Dominguez was Salvador Hernandez-Morales' roommate in 2006 in Aurora when she was raped and murdered. Police now say DNA has connected him to the crime. An arrest warrant has been issued for a man long suspected of raping and murdering his roommate in 2006. Salvador Hernandez-Morales, 45, has been...
AURORA, CO
Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty To Vermont Burglary, Petit Larceny Over Alleged Liquor Theft

Ezra Miller appeared — via video — in a Vermont court on Monday to plead not guilty to felony burglary and misdemeanor petit larceny charges. Miller, 30, was charged with burglary on Aug. 7 for an alleged incident that occurred in May, and the petit larceny charges (for theft under $900) were added thereafter. They have been out on their own recognizance and the condition that they not contact the residents of the allegedly burglarized property or set foot on the site. (Miller goes by they/them pronouns.)
STAMFORD, VT
Jury Awards Sandy Hook Families $1 Billion In Alex Jones Defamation Case

Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $965 million in damages to the family members of eight of the victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting, about whom he repeatedly lied. The conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay $965 million to people who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, a jury in Connecticut decided Wednesday.
TEXAS STATE
Paul Flores Found Guilty Of Murdering Kristin Smart In 1996

A jury convicted Paul Flores of the 1996 murder of college student Kristin Smart, though his father, Ruben Flores, was acquitted of being an accessory after the fact. Paul Flores has been found guilty of murdering college student Kristin Smart in 1996, providing resolution to a decades-old crime and an end to years of speculation that he had been responsible.
CALIFORNIA STATE
An Attempted Assassination, Celebrity Obsession, And Serial Killer Pen Pal: Who Is John Hinckley Jr.?

John Hinckley Jr. was just 25 years old when he stood outside a Washington D.C. hotel with a group of reporters and spectators, waiting for then-President Ronald Reagan. When the president emerged from a Washington D.C. hotel after giving a speech and waved to those milling about, Hinckley Jr. opened fire, striking Reagan in the chest as he dove into a bulletproof car and wounding three others in a hail of gunfire.
WASHINGTON, DC
New York City, NY
