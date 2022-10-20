Ezra Miller appeared — via video — in a Vermont court on Monday to plead not guilty to felony burglary and misdemeanor petit larceny charges. Miller, 30, was charged with burglary on Aug. 7 for an alleged incident that occurred in May, and the petit larceny charges (for theft under $900) were added thereafter. They have been out on their own recognizance and the condition that they not contact the residents of the allegedly burglarized property or set foot on the site. (Miller goes by they/them pronouns.)

STAMFORD, VT ・ 7 DAYS AGO