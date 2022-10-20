Read full article on original website
Educators Testify In Trial Of Ex-NYPD Cop Accused Of Son's Freezing Death: 'He Told Me His Heart Was Pounding'
Michael Valva is accused of making his 8-year-old son undress before hosing him down and forcing him to sleep in an unheated garage as temperatures dipped down to 19 degrees. Witnesses continue to testify about the alleged inaction of county officials who failed to save a child that was allegedly being abused by his father, a former New York Police Department cop.
Cuba Gooding's Adjudicated Sentence Takes Effect, Downgrading Charge To Non-Criminal Harassment
As Cuba Gooding Jr.’s forcible touching case faded to black Thursday with no jail time for the movie star, some of the dozens of women who have accused him of groping, unwanted kissing and other inappropriate behavior criticized the outcome as a slap on the wrist — and a slap in the face.
Texas Seeks Death Penalty For Woman Convicted Of Murdering Friend, Stealing Unborn Baby
The penalty phase has begun to determine whether or not Taylor Parker deserves life or death for the 2020 murder of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and the abduction of her unborn baby. The penalty phase has begun for the woman recently convicted of brutally murdering a pregnant woman and cutting the baby...
Prosecution Witness Testifies Elizabeth Holmes Is Pregnant With Second Child
A former employee, Adam Rosendorff, who allegedly tried to clear the air with Elizabeth Holmes after testifying against her revealed in court that he understood her to be pregnant with her second child. A key witness in a trial that led to the conviction of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes...
Woman Accused Of Fraudulently Collecting Unemployment In The Names Of Convicted Murderers Scott Peterson, Cary Stayner
“Don’t let the infamous names distract you from who this crime really hurt — the most vulnerable in our society,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said while announcing the charges against Brandy Iglesias. A California woman has been accused of fraudulently collecting unemployment benefits by falsely using...
Mexican Man Accused of 2006 Cold Case Murder Of Roommate In Colorado
Francisca Perea-Dominguez was Salvador Hernandez-Morales' roommate in 2006 in Aurora when she was raped and murdered. Police now say DNA has connected him to the crime. An arrest warrant has been issued for a man long suspected of raping and murdering his roommate in 2006. Salvador Hernandez-Morales, 45, has been...
Truck Driver Accused Of Stockton Serial Slayings Formally Charged With Three Counts Of Murder
Wesley Brownlee was officially charged with three men's shooting deaths in the Stockton area, though police believe he is connected to at least three more. A California man suspected of killing six men has been formally charged with three murders, though more charges are expected to come, according to officials.
Mother Of Potential Stockton Serial Killer Victim Praises Police Chief At Candlelight Vigil
Loved ones and city leaders gathered at Stockton city hall to remember the six men who were murdered in what police believe was the work of a serial killer. Loved ones and city officials gathered in Stockton, California, to remember the six known murder victims of a possible serial killer.
Tattoo Artist Fakes Reconciliation With Ex Before Murdering And Dismembering Him
Brandon Duran wanted nothing more than to ride his motorcycle and to be a good father to his son. Both would be used against him when he was murdered by his ex-wife, Amber Andrews. Duran was born in 1980 and grew up in San Diego, California. His parents divorced when...
Alabama Jail Escapee Pleads Not Guilty In Death Of Corrections Officer Who Freed Him
Prosectors won’t seek the death penalty against Casey White in two separate murder cases involving Connie Ridgewood and corrections officer, Vicky White. Alabama inmate Casey White has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the death of former corrections officer Vicky White, who died after allegedly breaking him out of jail earlier this year.
Rapper PnB Rock's Girlfriend Says He Saved Her Life During Fatal Robbery
The girlfriend of slain rapper PnB Rock, who some people had unfairly and incorrectly blamed for the circumstances surrounding his death, has spoken out about his murder in an emotional Instagram post. Stephanie Sibounheuang posted a compilation video of herself, Rock and their kids on Thursday, captioning it, "I am...
Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty To Vermont Burglary, Petit Larceny Over Alleged Liquor Theft
Ezra Miller appeared — via video — in a Vermont court on Monday to plead not guilty to felony burglary and misdemeanor petit larceny charges. Miller, 30, was charged with burglary on Aug. 7 for an alleged incident that occurred in May, and the petit larceny charges (for theft under $900) were added thereafter. They have been out on their own recognizance and the condition that they not contact the residents of the allegedly burglarized property or set foot on the site. (Miller goes by they/them pronouns.)
Jury Awards Sandy Hook Families $1 Billion In Alex Jones Defamation Case
Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $965 million in damages to the family members of eight of the victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting, about whom he repeatedly lied. The conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay $965 million to people who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, a jury in Connecticut decided Wednesday.
Alex Murdaugh's Defense Lambasts Prosecutors For Not Testing DNA Under Wife's Fingernails
Alex Murdaugh's attorney told the judge that, with only 90 days to go before his client's trial in the murder of his wife, Maggie, and their son, Paul, the prosecution still hasn't tested unknown DNA found under Maggie's fingernails. In yet another pre-trial hearing for disgraced South Carolina legal scion...
Paul Flores Found Guilty Of Murdering Kristin Smart In 1996
A jury convicted Paul Flores of the 1996 murder of college student Kristin Smart, though his father, Ruben Flores, was acquitted of being an accessory after the fact. Paul Flores has been found guilty of murdering college student Kristin Smart in 1996, providing resolution to a decades-old crime and an end to years of speculation that he had been responsible.
A hand was found in 1983 in Yosemite. TV series tells how ‘Jane Doe’ murder victim was ID’d
Notorious serial killer Henry Lee Lucas confessed to the murder, but the detectives wondered if he was lying.
Suspected Stockton Serial Killer Arrested While 'Out Hunting' For Next Victim, Police Say
Following the arrest of Wesley Brownlee, who was allegedly found with a mask around his neck and a firearm in his possession, police said, "We are sure we stopped another killing." Police have arrested a suspected killer accused of lurking in the shadows and killing at least six men at...
Alleged Paramour Charged With Pregnant Nurse’s High-Profile 2017 Disappearance And Murder
Holly Cantrell's skeletal remains were found scattered in a secluded part of Oklahoma in 2018, though it would take another two years to formally identify her. An arrest has been made in the case of a missing nurse whose skeletal remains were identified in 2020. Cody Ketchum, 36, was charged...
Man Gets 20 Years For Fatally Stabbing DJ Who Took Him In After Prison Release
Sean Lamoureux had previously pleaded guilty to the November 2021 murder of Detroit disc jockey John O'Leary, with whom he was living at the time. A Detroit-area man with a criminal record has earned another few decades behind bars for killing his roommate less than six months after his last release from prison.
An Attempted Assassination, Celebrity Obsession, And Serial Killer Pen Pal: Who Is John Hinckley Jr.?
John Hinckley Jr. was just 25 years old when he stood outside a Washington D.C. hotel with a group of reporters and spectators, waiting for then-President Ronald Reagan. When the president emerged from a Washington D.C. hotel after giving a speech and waved to those milling about, Hinckley Jr. opened fire, striking Reagan in the chest as he dove into a bulletproof car and wounding three others in a hail of gunfire.
