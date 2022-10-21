Read full article on original website
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
utrockets.com
Rockets Head to Eastern Michigan for Crucial MAC West Battle
TOLEDO, Ohio – Toledo will defend its first-place position in the West Division of the Mid-American Conference when it travels to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 29 (Noon/ESPNU). Toledo (5-3, 3-1 MAC) is one game ahead of three teams in the West Division, including Eastern Michigan (5-3, 2-2 MAC),...
utrockets.com
Jada Bouyer’s Passion for Science Led Her to Toledo
Growing up, Jada Bouyer tried just about every sport you can think of. Basketball, swimming, gymnastics. You name it, she probably tried it. It wasn't until seventh grade when she tried out for her middle school volleyball team that she found the right sport for her. Off the court, though,...
utrockets.com
Rockets Lose Final Road Match of Season to Akron
AKRON, Ohio – The Toledo women's soccer team closed out its road schedule at First Energy Stadium Sunday afternoon with a 5-0 setback to Akron. Akron scored three first-half goals despite Toledo's tough defensive efforts. The Rockets kept up the pressure in the second half and had multiple scoring opportunities, but could not put one on target. The Zips added two more goals in the final 10 minutes of the game to earn the shutout.
utrockets.com
Toledo Falls to Northern Illinois in Four Sets
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's volleyball team (14-8, 7-4 MAC) lost to Northern Illinois (14-7, 7-4 MAC) at home on Saturday, falling in four sets to its MAC West Division foe. Following their three-set sweep on Friday, the Rockets won the first set on Saturday, 25-22, to go...
utrockets.com
Rockets Fall in Battle of MAC Division Leaders, 34-27
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Sophomore quarterback Dequan Finn ran for two touchdowns and threw for another but he was not able to rally Toledo into the end zone in its final drive as the Rockets fell to Buffalo, 34-27, in the battle of the MAC's division leaders in Buffalo on Saturday.
Look: FOX Made Embarrassing Ohio State Error Today
The Saturday noon contest is FOX's marquee game during college football season, but that doesn't mean the network can't make mistakes during the broadcast. At halftime of today's game between Ohio State and Iowa, the FOX halftime show graphic accidentally said the No. 2 Buckeyes were 6-9 on the season instead of 6-0.
utrockets.com
Rockets Wrap Up Regular Season at Warrior Challenge
NEW BOSTON, Mich. – The Toledo men's and women's cross country teams ended their regular seasons at Wayne State's Warrior Challenge on Saturday afternoon. Sophomore Morgan Hicks led the women's team with a 13th-place finish, and senior captain Jonathon Hrivnak led the way for the men with a 24th-place finish and a PR time of 26:07.5.
daytonlocal.com
Local marching band win big in competition at OSU
CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
Girl, 17, shot in the back in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old girl is recovering after a bullet hit her in the back after a shooting in north Columbus overnight Saturday, according to Columbus police. CPD state officers went to the 1700 block of East Maynard Avenue just after 1 a.m. and found the teenager with a gunshot wound to the […]
Three homes struck by gunfire in central Toledo Friday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from another crime-related story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. Gunfire struck three separate residences in central Toledo on Friday, according to a report from Toledo police. Shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday, crews responded to reports of shots fired...
Shots fired at south Toledo residence Thursday, children inside
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. Police are investigating after receiving a call regarding shots fired at the back door to a south Toledo residence. Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Toledo police arrived at a...
What a $1.5 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for […]
Toledo man accused of assaulting local officer
A man from Toledo is accused of assaulting an officer in Sebring.
Ohio man charged for yelling racial slurs, pepper spraying fans at 6th grade football game
But no one attending Sunday's football game between sixth-grade teams was prepared for the behavior of a 30-year-old Port Clinton man after Sandusky won.
Gunfire hospitalizes two people, damages home in south Toledo Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after two men were hospitalized with gunshot wounds late Monday night. According to a report issued by Toledo police, crews arrived at a location in the 700 block of Gawil Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. regarding a call for shots fired. Police discovered a vehicle which appeared to have been shot multiple times.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus Area
If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're on the west side, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. People love their wings, which you can dip in sauces like buffalo, teriyaki, garlic BBQ, lemon pepper, and/or sweet BBQ. They also have delicious tenders, boneless chicken, gizzards, and livers. If you have room for dessert, try some of the sweet potato pie, banana pudding, or Oreo cake.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus
There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
Toledo man dies following crash in Hancock County Friday
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m., all lanes on I-75 northbound were re-opened to through traffic. Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, OSHP provided further details regarding the crash. This story has been updated to reflect that. One person is confirmed dead by Ohio State Highway Patrol...
