Toledo, OH

Rockets Head to Eastern Michigan for Crucial MAC West Battle

TOLEDO, Ohio – Toledo will defend its first-place position in the West Division of the Mid-American Conference when it travels to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 29 (Noon/ESPNU). Toledo (5-3, 3-1 MAC) is one game ahead of three teams in the West Division, including Eastern Michigan (5-3, 2-2 MAC),...
Jada Bouyer’s Passion for Science Led Her to Toledo

Growing up, Jada Bouyer tried just about every sport you can think of. Basketball, swimming, gymnastics. You name it, she probably tried it. It wasn't until seventh grade when she tried out for her middle school volleyball team that she found the right sport for her. Off the court, though,...
Rockets Lose Final Road Match of Season to Akron

AKRON, Ohio – The Toledo women's soccer team closed out its road schedule at First Energy Stadium Sunday afternoon with a 5-0 setback to Akron. Akron scored three first-half goals despite Toledo's tough defensive efforts. The Rockets kept up the pressure in the second half and had multiple scoring opportunities, but could not put one on target. The Zips added two more goals in the final 10 minutes of the game to earn the shutout.
Rockets Wrap Up Regular Season at Warrior Challenge

NEW BOSTON, Mich. – The Toledo men's and women's cross country teams ended their regular seasons at Wayne State's Warrior Challenge on Saturday afternoon. Sophomore Morgan Hicks led the women's team with a 13th-place finish, and senior captain Jonathon Hrivnak led the way for the men with a 24th-place finish and a PR time of 26:07.5.
Rockets Fall in Battle of MAC Division Leaders, 34-27

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Sophomore quarterback Dequan Finn ran for two touchdowns and threw for another but he was not able to rally Toledo into the end zone in its final drive as the Rockets fell to Buffalo, 34-27, in the battle of the MAC's division leaders in Buffalo on Saturday.
TOLEDO, OH

