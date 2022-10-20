ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

utrockets.com

Rockets Fall in Battle of MAC Division Leaders, 34-27

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Sophomore quarterback Dequan Finn ran for two touchdowns and threw for another but he was not able to rally Toledo into the end zone in its final drive as the Rockets fell to Buffalo, 34-27, in the battle of the MAC's division leaders in Buffalo on Saturday.
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Toledo Falls to Northern Illinois in Four Sets

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's volleyball team (14-8, 7-4 MAC) lost to Northern Illinois (14-7, 7-4 MAC) at home on Saturday, falling in four sets to its MAC West Division foe. Following their three-set sweep on Friday, the Rockets won the first set on Saturday, 25-22, to go...
TOLEDO, OH
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to insane 91-yard punt

In an era where college football teams are moving to high-powered and high-scoring offenses and coaches are going for it on fourth down more often than ever, it’s rare that a punter makes any sort of highlight reel. But Toledo Rockets punter Jonathon Batzke turned some heads with an absolute blast of a punt during Saturday afternoon’s game against the Buffalo Bulls.
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Pawit Sornlaksup Falls at ITA Midwest Regionals

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Toledo junior Pawit Sornalskup's run at the ITA Midwest Regional Championship came to an end in the Round of 16 singles draw on Sunday. Sornlaksup was defeated by Michigan's Andrew Fenty in a two-set final. Fenty advanced to the quarterfinals round on Sunday afternoon. "Pawit fought...
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Rockets Roll to 100-59 Exhibition Victory Over Hillsdale

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo men's basketball team opened its 2022-23 season with a 100-59 exhibition victory over NCAA Division II foe Hillsdale on Saturday in Savage Arena. Senior JT Shumate topped the Rockets with 19 points, while junior RayJ Dennis tallied 16 points. "I thought we played hard...
HILLSDALE, MI
utrockets.com

Toledo's Run Ended at ITA Midwest Regional Championship

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Toledo juniors Shalini Tallamraju and Cassie Alcala had their run in the ITA Midwest Regional come to an end on Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor, Mich. "I'm really proud of how Shalini and Cassie competed throughout this event," head coach Tracy Mauntler said. "They work so incredibly hard and so it was great to see them play so well this weekend."
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Rockets Wrap Up Regular Season at Warrior Challenge

NEW BOSTON, Mich. – The Toledo men's and women's cross country teams ended their regular seasons at Wayne State's Warrior Challenge on Saturday afternoon. Sophomore Morgan Hicks led the women's team with a 13th-place finish, and senior captain Jonathon Hrivnak led the way for the men with a 24th-place finish and a PR time of 26:07.5.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Deal earns second team All-Ohio honors

COLUMBUS — Perrysburg junior Sydney Deal finished 11th out of 72 golfers at the Division I state tournament Friday and Saturday. At the Ohio State University Gray Course, Deal shot 37-39—76 on Friday and 40-36—76 on Saturday to post a final score of 152, earning second team All-Ohio honors.
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Cygnet cowboy heads into the 4th quarter

With references to cowboys and fourth quarters, readers might assume this is an article about football. But it’s about real cowboys — those with horses, ropes and 400-pound steers. Cowboys for whom the fourth quarter refers to the last weeks of the rodeo season, which we happen to be in.
CYGNET, OH
13abc.com

Wood stolen from bleachers at Sterling Park

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo rugby club wants to know who stole the wood from its bleachers. The Toledo Celtics Rugby club laces up their cleats and goes all out for their fans. The non-profit even built bleachers for people to watch them play. The president says as the women were practicing on Wednesday, someone stole the wood.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Largest mural in the country completed along the Maumee in Toledo

The Glass City River Wall (GCRW), has been completed, making it the largest mural in the United States and a welcoming visual to the gateway of Toledo. The project was spearheaded by Urban Sight, along with partners, ADM and Tnemec Company, Inc. Located at the ADM grain facility on the...
TOLEDO, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great options for both a casual meal with your friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion. All of them serve absolutely delicious food and provide amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
1051thebounce.com

Ohio, Michigan Favorite Cedar Point Announces Holiday Experience

Cedar Point is getting into the holiday spirit with “The Season of Joy” at Sawmill Creek by Cedar Point Resorts. Because, really, this amusement park shouldn’t go to waste during Ohio and Michigan’s lengthy winters, right? I think it’s really cool that Cedar Point is getting some the Christmas joy.
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

State Senator Teresa Fedor announces retirement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Senator Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) has announced her retirement. According to Senator Fedor’s office, Fedor will retire from the Ohio Senate effective Oct. 31, 2022. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve in the Ohio Legislature for the past 22 years in both...
OHIO STATE

