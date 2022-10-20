ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Toledo juniors Shalini Tallamraju and Cassie Alcala had their run in the ITA Midwest Regional come to an end on Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor, Mich. "I'm really proud of how Shalini and Cassie competed throughout this event," head coach Tracy Mauntler said. "They work so incredibly hard and so it was great to see them play so well this weekend."

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO