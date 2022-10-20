Read full article on original website
utrockets.com
Rockets Fall in Battle of MAC Division Leaders, 34-27
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Sophomore quarterback Dequan Finn ran for two touchdowns and threw for another but he was not able to rally Toledo into the end zone in its final drive as the Rockets fell to Buffalo, 34-27, in the battle of the MAC's division leaders in Buffalo on Saturday.
utrockets.com
Toledo Falls to Northern Illinois in Four Sets
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's volleyball team (14-8, 7-4 MAC) lost to Northern Illinois (14-7, 7-4 MAC) at home on Saturday, falling in four sets to its MAC West Division foe. Following their three-set sweep on Friday, the Rockets won the first set on Saturday, 25-22, to go...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to insane 91-yard punt
In an era where college football teams are moving to high-powered and high-scoring offenses and coaches are going for it on fourth down more often than ever, it’s rare that a punter makes any sort of highlight reel. But Toledo Rockets punter Jonathon Batzke turned some heads with an absolute blast of a punt during Saturday afternoon’s game against the Buffalo Bulls.
utrockets.com
Pawit Sornlaksup Falls at ITA Midwest Regionals
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Toledo junior Pawit Sornalskup's run at the ITA Midwest Regional Championship came to an end in the Round of 16 singles draw on Sunday. Sornlaksup was defeated by Michigan's Andrew Fenty in a two-set final. Fenty advanced to the quarterfinals round on Sunday afternoon. "Pawit fought...
utrockets.com
Rockets Roll to 100-59 Exhibition Victory Over Hillsdale
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo men's basketball team opened its 2022-23 season with a 100-59 exhibition victory over NCAA Division II foe Hillsdale on Saturday in Savage Arena. Senior JT Shumate topped the Rockets with 19 points, while junior RayJ Dennis tallied 16 points. "I thought we played hard...
utrockets.com
Toledo's Run Ended at ITA Midwest Regional Championship
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Toledo juniors Shalini Tallamraju and Cassie Alcala had their run in the ITA Midwest Regional come to an end on Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor, Mich. "I'm really proud of how Shalini and Cassie competed throughout this event," head coach Tracy Mauntler said. "They work so incredibly hard and so it was great to see them play so well this weekend."
utrockets.com
Rockets Wrap Up Regular Season at Warrior Challenge
NEW BOSTON, Mich. – The Toledo men's and women's cross country teams ended their regular seasons at Wayne State's Warrior Challenge on Saturday afternoon. Sophomore Morgan Hicks led the women's team with a 13th-place finish, and senior captain Jonathon Hrivnak led the way for the men with a 24th-place finish and a PR time of 26:07.5.
sent-trib.com
Deal earns second team All-Ohio honors
COLUMBUS — Perrysburg junior Sydney Deal finished 11th out of 72 golfers at the Division I state tournament Friday and Saturday. At the Ohio State University Gray Course, Deal shot 37-39—76 on Friday and 40-36—76 on Saturday to post a final score of 152, earning second team All-Ohio honors.
Playoff pairings: 25 local teams set for high school football post season
The first two rounds of the OHSAA playoffs will take place on Friday nights this season
Maize n Brew
Survey Results: Most fans believe Michigan will win at OSU, finish season 12-0
Just because the Michigan Wolverines are on bye this week doesn’t mean we don’t have a lot to talk or debate about. The team is 7-0 and has had contributions up and down the roster, from Heisman hopeful Blake Corum to young gunslinger J.J. McCarthy and everyone in between.
sent-trib.com
Cygnet cowboy heads into the 4th quarter
With references to cowboys and fourth quarters, readers might assume this is an article about football. But it’s about real cowboys — those with horses, ropes and 400-pound steers. Cowboys for whom the fourth quarter refers to the last weeks of the rodeo season, which we happen to be in.
WKYC
West Bank Golf Club to host fundraiser for legendary Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams: How to attend
CLEVELAND — Are you looking for somewhere to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens game?. West Bank Golf Club in Cleveland is hosting a watch party for the game on Sunday, Oct. 23, at noon that supports a local Cleveland icon. The event will be a fundraiser for...
13abc.com
Wood stolen from bleachers at Sterling Park
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo rugby club wants to know who stole the wood from its bleachers. The Toledo Celtics Rugby club laces up their cleats and goes all out for their fans. The non-profit even built bleachers for people to watch them play. The president says as the women were practicing on Wednesday, someone stole the wood.
St. Francis brothers create nonprofit in memory of slain high school football player
TOLEDO, Ohio — St. Francis de Sales high school football players, and brothers, Josh and Andrew Maassel know the pain of losing someone to gun violence: 17-year-old teammate Marvelous Walton. "Marvel was a friend to all of us and he was just a good guy," Andrew, a senior at...
3 Ohio cities ranked in the 50 ‘Rattiest Cities’ in the US, according to Orkin
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
WILX-TV
Michigan State University joins fight over statute of limitations
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State, the University of Michigan, and Ohio State University are on the same side trying to get judges to limit the amount of time sexual-abuse survivors have to file lawsuits. MSU and UM are siding with Ohio State in a suit filed by the...
bgindependentmedia.org
Largest mural in the country completed along the Maumee in Toledo
The Glass City River Wall (GCRW), has been completed, making it the largest mural in the United States and a welcoming visual to the gateway of Toledo. The project was spearheaded by Urban Sight, along with partners, ADM and Tnemec Company, Inc. Located at the ADM grain facility on the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great options for both a casual meal with your friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion. All of them serve absolutely delicious food and provide amazing atmosphere.
1051thebounce.com
Ohio, Michigan Favorite Cedar Point Announces Holiday Experience
Cedar Point is getting into the holiday spirit with “The Season of Joy” at Sawmill Creek by Cedar Point Resorts. Because, really, this amusement park shouldn’t go to waste during Ohio and Michigan’s lengthy winters, right? I think it’s really cool that Cedar Point is getting some the Christmas joy.
13abc.com
State Senator Teresa Fedor announces retirement
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Senator Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) has announced her retirement. According to Senator Fedor’s office, Fedor will retire from the Ohio Senate effective Oct. 31, 2022. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve in the Ohio Legislature for the past 22 years in both...
