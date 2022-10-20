Read full article on original website
Groton woman allegedly kicked down door, threatened victim with knife
On October 9th, New York State Troopers were dispatched to a report of a dispute on Ward Boulevard in the Town of Newfield.
Woman sentenced for Elmira burglaries
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One woman is going to jail after pleading guilty to burglary for multiple break-ins in Elmira earlier this year. Danielle McCormick pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Burglary in August 2022, the DA’s Office said. On October 24, she was sentenced to a year in the Chemung County Jail. Her indictment from this […]
Enfield man arrested in connection with alleged shooting
ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities convince a man to surrender in the Town of Enfield. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an area medical facility around 11:00 a.m. for a man with a non-life threatening, grazing bullet wound to his face. The victim was released. Deputies went to the 100 block of Sheffield Road where the shooting allegedly occurred. They were able to convince the suspect to turn himself in without incident. A Tompkins Siren Alert that went out cautioning those to in the area to shelter in place due to Police activity was subsequently cancelled. 40-year-old Java Abdur Razzaaq was arrested, charges are pending. Officials anticipate Abdur-Razzaaq will be held until his arraignment in CAP Court later tonight.
Lisle man arrested after domestic disturbance
On the evening of October 22nd, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on State Route 26 in Willet fir a domestic disturbance.
Deputies arrest man for Wayne County road rage incident
CLYDE, N.Y. — Deputies say a Wayne County motorist almost hit a child on the sidewalk. Police are calling this a case of road rage. The sheriff’s office arrested 39-year-old Joshua Peterson of Clyde. Deputies tell us the child was not involved in Sunday’s road rage incident.
Endicott Police: Charges For Driving Pending in Pedestrian Crash That Struck U-E Student
Endicott Police Chief Patrick Garey said charges are pending for the driver that allegedly struck a Union-Endicott High School student in front of the Union-Endicott High School on Friday, October 21, 2022. According to a press release, Garey said an Endicott police officer who was monitoring traffic witnessed the incident.
Missing Jamesville man never showed up to pick up daughter, police say
DeWitt, N.Y. — A Jamesville man was supposed to pick up his daughter from work last week, but never showed up, DeWitt police said. No one has heard from or seen David Benz since he left his home last Thursday, police said. DeWitt police are now asking the public...
Auburn Police Department investigating terroristic threat made by teen
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/WSYR)- On October 22, the Auburn New York Police Department was notified by the Auburn Alabama Police Department about a threat being posted on Twitter in which a user wrote that they were going to shoot up the Auburn Junior High School on October 24. The Auburn Alabama Police Department obtained the IP […]
Town of DeWitt Police need help locating missing person
TOWN OF DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The DeWitt Police Department needs help to locate 68-year-old David Benz from Jamesville, N.Y. According to DeWitt Police, Benz was reported missing by his family after he left his home and failed to pick up his daughter from work on Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.
Police Seek Information After One Shot in Kirkwood Over Weekend
According to New York State Police, one person was shot early Saturday morning in the town of Kirkwood and police are now investigating. Police say the shooting occurred at approximately 12:50 a.m. Saturday, October 22nd at Madam Oars on Upper Court Street. Police did not say what condition the victim...
Safety training for regional tow truck operators in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Safety training for regional tow truck operators in Ithaca. Jamie Stevens owns and operates Koskinen’s Towing, located on East Shore Drive in Lansing, providing service to the region. In March of this year, a tow truck operator in Syracuse was struck and killed by a motorist, just feet away from where Stevens had loaded a disabled vehicle days prior. Stevens has been a tow truck operator for over 30 years. Now, with his twin children Savannah and Bailey joining him in the business, he’s made it his top priority to promote education and safety for operators.
Police confirm U-E High School student was hit by vehicle on Friday
On October 21st, at approximately 5:27 p.m., a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle outside of Union-Endicott High School.
Elmira Police respond to shots fired early Saturday
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A neighborhood in Elmira was disturbed by gunfire in the early morning hours on Saturday, prompting a police response in the Area. According to Elmira Police, at around 3:37 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, officers responded to the reports of shots fired in the 500 block of W. Fourth Street in the city.
Tompkins County officials float idea of shared regional jail
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County officials are discussing the possibility of a shared regional jail. Legislator Travis Brooks says Cortland County is a potential partner. He says the two counties could possibly split the cost. But Sheriff Derek Osborne has concerns with that approach. He wonders if the...
The $194k deputy; Onondaga Co. Sheriff's office spend $7.7 million in overtime to run jail
In 2021, a single Onondaga County sheriff's deputy brought home $194,636.05. It's nearly triple his starting salary; like other senior deputies, he made use of contractual overtime rules that Sheriff Eugene Conway and other top brass have wanted removed for years. CNY Central sent a freedom of information request to...
One person shot at Madame Oars
According to State Police, at approximately 12:50 a.m. this morning, one person was shot at Madame Oars, located at 584 Upper Court Street in the Town of Kirkwood.
Chemung teen sentenced for Dandy assault, robbery
WILAWANA, Pa. (WETM) – A Chemung teen has been sentenced in connection to an assault and robbery at a Dandy in Bradford County early this year. The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office announced that Zachary Frank, 19, was sentenced to 8 days to 15 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for the incident. He […]
Late night disturbance lands local man in jail
Sayre, Pa. — A Chemung, New York man is facing several charges after causing a late-night commotion outside a woman’s apartment. A woman spoke with police on the phone as the man, someone she did not know, knocked on her front door. Officer Christopher Warren could hear Matthew James Kautz as he yelled from outside the apartment, according to the affidavit. The 31-year-old Kautz then walked through bushes toward the...
Syracuse man convicted of stashing cocaine and gun in hidden compartment in car dashboard
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Syracuse man was convicted of stashing cocaine, paraphernalia and a gun in a secret compartment in the dashboard of his car, federal prosecutors said. James Mack, 39, was convicted on drug trafficking charges Friday after a four-day jury trial in federal court, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of New York.
Syracuse man convicted for 1997 murder over $10 steals guns, leads deputies on chase, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man who robbed and beat a man to death in Syracuse’s Near Westside 25 years ago was charged with stealing guns and taking deputies on a car chase before fleeing New York, police said Friday. Jamie Rolfe, 43, and Calvin Thomas, 32, of...
