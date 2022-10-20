ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities convince a man to surrender in the Town of Enfield. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an area medical facility around 11:00 a.m. for a man with a non-life threatening, grazing bullet wound to his face. The victim was released. Deputies went to the 100 block of Sheffield Road where the shooting allegedly occurred. They were able to convince the suspect to turn himself in without incident. A Tompkins Siren Alert that went out cautioning those to in the area to shelter in place due to Police activity was subsequently cancelled. 40-year-old Java Abdur Razzaaq was arrested, charges are pending. Officials anticipate Abdur-Razzaaq will be held until his arraignment in CAP Court later tonight.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO