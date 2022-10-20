ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Woman sentenced for Elmira burglaries

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One woman is going to jail after pleading guilty to burglary for multiple break-ins in Elmira earlier this year. Danielle McCormick pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Burglary in August 2022, the DA’s Office said. On October 24, she was sentenced to a year in the Chemung County Jail. Her indictment from this […]
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Enfield man arrested in connection with alleged shooting

ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities convince a man to surrender in the Town of Enfield. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an area medical facility around 11:00 a.m. for a man with a non-life threatening, grazing bullet wound to his face. The victim was released. Deputies went to the 100 block of Sheffield Road where the shooting allegedly occurred. They were able to convince the suspect to turn himself in without incident. A Tompkins Siren Alert that went out cautioning those to in the area to shelter in place due to Police activity was subsequently cancelled. 40-year-old Java Abdur Razzaaq was arrested, charges are pending. Officials anticipate Abdur-Razzaaq will be held until his arraignment in CAP Court later tonight.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Deputies arrest man for Wayne County road rage incident

CLYDE, N.Y. — Deputies say a Wayne County motorist almost hit a child on the sidewalk. Police are calling this a case of road rage. The sheriff’s office arrested 39-year-old Joshua Peterson of Clyde. Deputies tell us the child was not involved in Sunday’s road rage incident.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Town of DeWitt Police need help locating missing person

TOWN OF DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The DeWitt Police Department needs help to locate 68-year-old David Benz from Jamesville, N.Y. According to DeWitt Police, Benz was reported missing by his family after he left his home and failed to pick up his daughter from work on Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.
DEWITT, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Police Seek Information After One Shot in Kirkwood Over Weekend

According to New York State Police, one person was shot early Saturday morning in the town of Kirkwood and police are now investigating. Police say the shooting occurred at approximately 12:50 a.m. Saturday, October 22nd at Madam Oars on Upper Court Street. Police did not say what condition the victim...
KIRKWOOD, NY
967thevine.com

Safety training for regional tow truck operators in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Safety training for regional tow truck operators in Ithaca. Jamie Stevens owns and operates Koskinen’s Towing, located on East Shore Drive in Lansing, providing service to the region. In March of this year, a tow truck operator in Syracuse was struck and killed by a motorist, just feet away from where Stevens had loaded a disabled vehicle days prior. Stevens has been a tow truck operator for over 30 years. Now, with his twin children Savannah and Bailey joining him in the business, he’s made it his top priority to promote education and safety for operators.
ITHACA, NY
WETM

Elmira Police respond to shots fired early Saturday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A neighborhood in Elmira was disturbed by gunfire in the early morning hours on Saturday, prompting a police response in the Area. According to Elmira Police, at around 3:37 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, officers responded to the reports of shots fired in the 500 block of W. Fourth Street in the city.
ELMIRA, NY
967thevine.com

Tompkins County officials float idea of shared regional jail

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County officials are discussing the possibility of a shared regional jail. Legislator Travis Brooks says Cortland County is a potential partner. He says the two counties could possibly split the cost. But Sheriff Derek Osborne has concerns with that approach. He wonders if the...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Chemung teen sentenced for Dandy assault, robbery

WILAWANA, Pa. (WETM) – A Chemung teen has been sentenced in connection to an assault and robbery at a Dandy in Bradford County early this year. The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office announced that Zachary Frank, 19, was sentenced to 8 days to 15 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for the incident. He […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Late night disturbance lands local man in jail

Sayre, Pa. — A Chemung, New York man is facing several charges after causing a late-night commotion outside a woman’s apartment. A woman spoke with police on the phone as the man, someone she did not know, knocked on her front door. Officer Christopher Warren could hear Matthew James Kautz as he yelled from outside the apartment, according to the affidavit. The 31-year-old Kautz then walked through bushes toward the...
CHEMUNG, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse man convicted of stashing cocaine and gun in hidden compartment in car dashboard

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Syracuse man was convicted of stashing cocaine, paraphernalia and a gun in a secret compartment in the dashboard of his car, federal prosecutors said. James Mack, 39, was convicted on drug trafficking charges Friday after a four-day jury trial in federal court, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of New York.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy