Read full article on original website
Related
kjzz.com
Who are the undecided voters in Utah's Senate race?
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Ballots were mailed out this week across Utah, and people statewide are voting in a tight race for U.S. Senate between Republican Sen. Mike Lee and independent challenger Evan McMullin. The latest Deseret News-Hinckley Institute of Politics poll showed Lee ahead of McMullin by...
kjzz.com
NWS issues multiple warnings, advisories across Utah amid winter weather
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The National Weather Service on Sunday added an additional alert to the list of warnings, watches and advisories currently in place across the state during the first winter weather of the season. A Winter Weather Advisory has been put in place for Salt Lake,...
kjzz.com
Snow unlikely to keep Utah hunters away from much-anticipated deer hunt
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The general deer hunting season kicks off this weekend, but with winter weather in the forecast, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said hunters need to be prepared. Hunters 2News spoke with in Summit County said people are excited for the season to start,...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Utah's first snowstorm of season covers mountains, homes, roads across state
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The first snowstorm of the 2022-2023 winter season has hit the Beehive State. Winter weather affected roads and led to at least one avalanche over the weekend. Related stories from 2News. In Little Cottonwood Canyon, State Route 210 was temporarily closed to uphill traffic...
Comments / 0