Steve Lacy Addressed That Video Showing Him Destroying A Fan's Camera After They Appeared To Throw It At Him
“Shoutout to the people not throwing disposable cameras at me and just coming to catch a vibe and connect."
Women in Animation Diversity Awards Will Honor ‘Doc McStuffins‘ Creator Chris Nee, Epic Games
Writer-producer Chris Nee will be honored at the sixth annual Women in Animation (WIA) Diversity Awards alongside Iranian director Seyed Mohsen Pourmohseni Shakib and representatives from Epic Games for exemplary achievement in leading diversification efforts within the animation industry. Nee’s career began as an associate producer at Sesame Street Intl., but her ultimate legacy lies in the creation of Disney Junior’s “Doc McStuffins” — the first preschool show to ever feature a young Black girl using science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills, which 7-year-old Dottie “Doc” McStuffins uses to heal her injured toys. The show rapidly became one of the most...
Hugh Jackman Reveals He Once Gave Matt Damon A Lap Dance During His Broadway Show
“And he didn’t punch me,” the actor joked of the impromptu moment.
"Hocus Pocus" Actor Omri Katz Admitted That He Was Totally Stoned While Filming The Movie
"We got it done, but that was kind of a wake-up call, like, Omri, you've got to be a little more professional and make sure you hit your cues!"
115 Hilarious "House Of The Dragon" Tweets That Basically Sum Up Season 1
I have no idea what we're going to do until Season 2 of House of the Dragon, but we can laugh at these funny tweets for now, at least.
