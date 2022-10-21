Read full article on original website
Where to start with: Sylvia Plath
Within Sylvia Plath’s short life, she produced works that, decades on, are still read and studied across the globe. Known for her confessional poetry, which won her a Pulitzer prize, awarded posthumously in 1982, she also wrote exceptional fiction and memoir. In honour of the 90th anniversary of her birth, Elin Cullhed, whose novel Euphoria is a fictional portrayal of Plath’s last year, has put together an insightful guide to the great American writer’s works.
Coats, Sweaters, and Other Monsters that Lurk in the Dark
I have a confession to make. There are monsters in my closet. No, not literal monsters—though that would certainly make for a more interesting story—but the kinds that everyone has. Things like misshapen bags on the floor, heavy jackets slouched onto hangers, and piles of shoes on the ground that, with the lights turned off, look like goblins, ghouls, and gremlins.
