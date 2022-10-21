Within Sylvia Plath’s short life, she produced works that, decades on, are still read and studied across the globe. Known for her confessional poetry, which won her a Pulitzer prize, awarded posthumously in 1982, she also wrote exceptional fiction and memoir. In honour of the 90th anniversary of her birth, Elin Cullhed, whose novel Euphoria is a fictional portrayal of Plath’s last year, has put together an insightful guide to the great American writer’s works.

