IMPACT WRESTLING PROGRAMMING THIS WEEK ON AXS TV WILL FEATURE...
Scheduled for this Thursday's Impact Wrestling programming on AXS TV:. *Kurt Angle vs. Mr. Anderson vs. Jeff Hardy for the vacant TNA World Title. *TNA Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machineguns vs. Generation Me. *Knockouts Champion Angelina Love vs. Velvet Sky vs. Madison Rayne vs. Tara with Mickie James...
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING ISSUES STATEMENT ON KARL ANDERSON
Regarding Karl Anderson and the NEVER Openweight Championship. Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Early morning Japan time on October 20, NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson posted a video on social media indicating that he would not be making his advertised commitment on November 5 in Osaka. NJPW had...
NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC FALLOUT, RAW BRAND TOURING MEXICO THIS WEEKEND, SMACKDOWN HEADING TO EUROPE & MORE WWE NEWS
WWE has a busy broadcast and tour week beyond tonight's Monday Night Raw. The latest WWE Network vintage material will drop today, featuring classic episodes of WWF Superstars. Next month is expected to be more WWE house show events. WWE has a Campus Rush event, designed to scout and recruit...
NJPW STRONG REPORT
Your announcers are Ian Riccaboni and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono and Katsuyori Shibata. (in Japanese) Match Number One: Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson versus Jakob Austin Young and Greg Sharpe. Royce and Sharp stert things off. Royce with a single leg take down and a waist lock...
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW
*Claudio Castagnoli vs. QT Marshall. *The Varsity Blonds vs. The Workhorsemen. *Serena Deeb vs. Hayley J. *Matt Hardy vs. Lord Crew. *Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga vs. Nikki Victory and Jaylee. *10 vs. Baron Black. *Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. T-Money and Russ Myers. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can...
FTR HEADING FOR NEW JAPAN AND MORE AEW NOTES
FTR are coming to Osaka for Battle Autumn November 5!. The following angle happened with Matt Hardy, Ethan Page and Stokely Hathaway on last night's AEW Dark Elevation:. Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. are now simply known as "The Blonds" Anthony Bowens and Jade Cargill had the following interaction...
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *The fallout of NXT Halloween Havoc 2022. *WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe. *Shotzi vs....
ALEX KANE TALKS, UPDATED FIGHTLAND 2022 LINEUP AND MORE
Online now for PWInsiderElite.com subscribers, MLW's Alex Kane talks Fightland 2022 in Philly, MLW's debut on Pro Wrestling TV streaming service, Battle Riot, favorite suplexes to execute, training under AR Fox, Hammerstone, Micro Man, learning he was being offered an MLW contract, Bomaye Fight Club vs. The Billington Bulldogs & Davey Boy Smith Jr., Micro Man, Hammerstone and more,
CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING FROM FLORIDA SPOTLIGHTED ON TONIGHT'S 'TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES'
Vice TV's Tales from The Territories will premiere its fourth episode tonight at 10 PM EST. Tonight's episode is titled CWF: Bloodstains in the Everglades. Promotional material from the episode notes, "Championship Wrestling from Florida was known for a training regime that both elevated its wrestlers and literally broke newcomers, like future WWE star Hulk Hogan."
NXT LEVEL UP SPOILERS FOR 10/28 AND LEGEND IN ATTENDANCE AT NXT
Channing Stacks Lorenzo (with Tony D’Angelo) defeated Tank Ledger. Thea Hail (with Andre Chase) defeated Jakara Jackson. During the match, Duke Hudson came out and waved the Chase U flag. After Thea won, he got in the ring with Thea and Andre to wave the flag. Brooks Jensen (with...
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw from Charlotte, NC at the Spectrum Center:. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley. Locally advertised is Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Matt Riddle. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features...
CONDOLENCES TO ROBERT STONE, WWE RESUMES POST-WRESTLEMANIA EUROPE TOURS, NXT STARS TO APPEAR ON MAIN EVENT
WWE NXT's Robert Stone announced the passing of his mother. Our deepest condolences to Stone and his entire family:. WWE will resume their annual post-Wrestlemania tour of Europe in April 2023. The following Raw brand events were announced today:. Wednesday 4/26 in Birmingham, Great Britain at the Utilita Arena. Thursday...
JADE ON 'SHERRI' TODAY, AEW DARK PREVIEW
AEW's Jade Cargill will appear today on the syndicated Sherri Shepard talk show Sherri. MJF will be appearing on tomorrow's AEW Dynamite. *The Lucha Brothers vs. The Workhorse Men. *Riho vs. Jungle Kyona. *Lance Archer vs. Iseah Brown. *Ricky Starks vs. Nick Comoroto. *Zack Clayton vs. Shane Sabre. *Aaron Solo...
WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING TV REPORT
WOW - Women of Wrestling aired over the weekend. Our commentary team is David McLane, Steven Dickey, and AJ Mendez. If you haven’t even seen WOW, most everyone has an over the top gimmick much like GLOW in the 1980’s. It’s syndicated, so it may show at different times depending when you live on weekend days. Here in the Minneapolis area, it is on at 1 pm and 10 pm on Saturdays.
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING RETURNING TO NYC WITH TWO EVENTS THIS THURSDAY & FRIDAY
New Japan Pro Wrestling will return to New York City this Thursday and Friday at the Palladium in Times Square. Thursday 10/27 will feature a Halloween-themed mystery card, The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street, with nothing being announced in advance, streaming live on FITE.TV. This Friday 10/28 will be...
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
WWE Shop has new Elias shirts available. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
BIANCA BELAIR TO APPEAR AT SBJ GAME CHANGERS EVENT TOMORROW, WWE STARS' FAVE WARRIOR MOMENTS
WWE has released a new Seth Rollins t-shirt. WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase will be doing a signing online with HighspotsAuctions.com this Thursday. Ric and Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair will be signing on 11/12 in Queens, NY at the Big Event convention. What's your favorite Ultimate...
WHAT PUNK MEANS TO AEW, TOO MANY AEW BELTS, KHAN-ABRAMS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. So, I do agree, AEW has too many title belts. If ROH got its own distribution and peeled off it would help a little, but yes too many belts. I did notice that this Friday, (10/21) Rush and 10 are having a three way with Orange Cassidy for whatever that title is called. What if AEW did that with it? Made it like a gimmick match title, kind of like how NJPW uses the 'King of Wrestling' title? NJPW also in my opinion has too many belts, and I at least think this is a unique one at least.
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM CHARLOTTE, NC
WWE taped the following matches for Main Event prior to Raw:. *WWE NXT's Von Wagner pinned Cedric Alexander. *WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke defeated NXT's Kiana James. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
BATTLE OF FORMER BULLET CLUB MEMBERS SET FOR RAW
WWE has announced Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson has been added to tonight's episode of Raw. The battle of former Bullet Club members in New Japan will be Anderson's first singles bout since returning to WWE several weeks ago alongside Luke Gallows. Already announced for the episode, emanating from Charlotte,...
