You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. So, I do agree, AEW has too many title belts. If ROH got its own distribution and peeled off it would help a little, but yes too many belts. I did notice that this Friday, (10/21) Rush and 10 are having a three way with Orange Cassidy for whatever that title is called. What if AEW did that with it? Made it like a gimmick match title, kind of like how NJPW uses the 'King of Wrestling' title? NJPW also in my opinion has too many belts, and I at least think this is a unique one at least.

2 DAYS AGO