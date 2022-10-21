Read full article on original website
WHAT NEXT FOR AEW & THE ELITE & PUNK, NEW SIGNINGS, BULLY VS. ALEXANDER, THE ROCK AND DC & TONS MORE
PWInsider Elite subscribers are currently listening to:. -Mike Johnson's latest 45 minute audio Hotline breaking down where things stand with CM Punk, The Elite & AEW and what is the likeliest steps forward for all involved, The reality of CM Punk returning to WWE, what would have to happen with AEW and then with WWE in order for that return to happen, What CM Punk brought to AEW that the locker room will now have to bring to the company themselves, Two international talents believed to be signed with AEW going forward, A review of The Rock's "Black Adam" and why Warner Bros. Discovery should hand him the keys to producing DC films going forward, When to expect Bully Ray vs. Josh Alexander in Impact Wrestling, Impact updates on Masha Slamovich and more.
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING ISSUES STATEMENT ON KARL ANDERSON
Regarding Karl Anderson and the NEVER Openweight Championship. Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Early morning Japan time on October 20, NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson posted a video on social media indicating that he would not be making his advertised commitment on November 5 in Osaka. NJPW had...
TWO NXT STARS RETURN, WHAT'S SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S NXT TV EPISODE & MORE
Electra Lopez, who had at one point been earmarked to move to the main roster with Legado del Fantasma, returned to WWE NXT on last night's episode, attacking Indi Hartwell. Odyssey Jones returned in a cameo last night as well. WWE NXT began rolling out a new mysterious character titled...
UPDATED WWE CROWN JEWEL 2022 LINEUP
The updated lineup for the 11/5 Crown Jewel PPV in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia features:. *WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Logan Paul. *Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley. *The Judgement Day vs. AJ Styles & Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows. *Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in a Steel...
FTR HEADING FOR NEW JAPAN AND MORE AEW NOTES
FTR are coming to Osaka for Battle Autumn November 5!. The following angle happened with Matt Hardy, Ethan Page and Stokely Hathaway on last night's AEW Dark Elevation:. Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. are now simply known as "The Blonds" Anthony Bowens and Jade Cargill had the following interaction...
BATTLE OF FORMER BULLET CLUB MEMBERS SET FOR RAW
WWE has announced Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson has been added to tonight's episode of Raw. The battle of former Bullet Club members in New Japan will be Anderson's first singles bout since returning to WWE several weeks ago alongside Luke Gallows. Already announced for the episode, emanating from Charlotte,...
G4 PULLS WWE SERIES, RAW STARS HEADING TO SMACKDOWN FRIDAY, BOOGEYMAN AND MORE
WWE is currently adding the 1996 episodes of WWF Superstars to the WWE Network. G4 has pulled all forthcoming broadcasts, including repeats, of the WWE x G4's The Arena, so the episode taped with Bayley and Tyler Breeze won't be seen anytime soon. PWInsider.com is told that once former WWE exec Brian Terwilliger (who helped launch UpUpDownDown with Xavier Woods) parted ways with G4 several weeks ago during the G4 bloodletting, there were issues between the two sides. That would explain the Washington Post report that the crew for the series quit prior to G4 being shut down.
WWE NXT REPORT: TWO TAG TITLE MATCHES, DUKE MAKES HIS FIRST MOVE ON THEA, ELEKTRA IS CROSS, THINGS GET ROCKY IN THE SCHISM, AND MORE
Your announcers are Booker T and Vic Joseph. We take a look back at highlights from Halloween Havoc. Match Number One: Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark versus Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship. Lyons with a waist lock on Carter. Nikkita with a...
NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC FALLOUT, RAW BRAND TOURING MEXICO THIS WEEKEND, SMACKDOWN HEADING TO EUROPE & MORE WWE NEWS
WWE has a busy broadcast and tour week beyond tonight's Monday Night Raw. The latest WWE Network vintage material will drop today, featuring classic episodes of WWF Superstars. Next month is expected to be more WWE house show events. WWE has a Campus Rush event, designed to scout and recruit...
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW
*Claudio Castagnoli vs. QT Marshall. *The Varsity Blonds vs. The Workhorsemen. *Serena Deeb vs. Hayley J. *Matt Hardy vs. Lord Crew. *Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga vs. Nikki Victory and Jaylee. *10 vs. Baron Black. *Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. T-Money and Russ Myers. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can...
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw from Charlotte, NC at the Spectrum Center:. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley. Locally advertised is Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Matt Riddle. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features...
CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING FROM FLORIDA SPOTLIGHTED ON TONIGHT'S 'TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES'
Vice TV's Tales from The Territories will premiere its fourth episode tonight at 10 PM EST. Tonight's episode is titled CWF: Bloodstains in the Everglades. Promotional material from the episode notes, "Championship Wrestling from Florida was known for a training regime that both elevated its wrestlers and literally broke newcomers, like future WWE star Hulk Hogan."
GERALD BRISCO HEADING TO THE GATHERING IN NC, TESSA BLANCHARD ON WHAT'S SHE'S BEEN DOING OUTSIDE THE RING, BUSHWHACKERS MEMOIR AND MORE
Our old friend Bill Apter interviewed Tessa Blanchard this week. Blanchard noted she's been focused on her college education of late:. WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco has been added to the fourth annual TMart Promotions' The Gathering in Charlotte, NC this August (from 8/3 - 8/6) will include a number of stars from Championship Wrestling from Florida appearing for a Thursday CWF panel Q&A with Steve Keirnm Brisco and Bob Roop already set. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and former NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Denny Brown have already been announced for the weekend. For more, visit www.tmartpromotions.com.
WHAT PUNK MEANS TO AEW, TOO MANY AEW BELTS, KHAN-ABRAMS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. So, I do agree, AEW has too many title belts. If ROH got its own distribution and peeled off it would help a little, but yes too many belts. I did notice that this Friday, (10/21) Rush and 10 are having a three way with Orange Cassidy for whatever that title is called. What if AEW did that with it? Made it like a gimmick match title, kind of like how NJPW uses the 'King of Wrestling' title? NJPW also in my opinion has too many belts, and I at least think this is a unique one at least.
BIANCA BELAIR TO APPEAR AT SBJ GAME CHANGERS EVENT TOMORROW, WWE STARS' FAVE WARRIOR MOMENTS
WWE has released a new Seth Rollins t-shirt. WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase will be doing a signing online with HighspotsAuctions.com this Thursday. Ric and Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair will be signing on 11/12 in Queens, NY at the Big Event convention. What's your favorite Ultimate...
10/23 NJPW BATTLE AUTUMN '22 RESULTS FROM AOMORI, JAPAN
10/23/22 Results from New Japan’s Battle Autumn’22 from Aomori, Japan:. DOUKI forces Fujita to submit to the Italian Stretch #32. Yuto Nakashima and Alex Zayne vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Zack Sabre Jr. Nakashima taps out to Kanemaru’s Figure Four leg lock. Toru Yano, Ryohei Oiwa and Togi...
AEW HEADING TO VIRGINIA FOR DYNAMITE THIS WEDNESDAY & MORE
Set for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS from Norfolk, VA at the Chartway Arena:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Pesnta Oscura. *Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. AAA, IWGP, ROH Tag Team Champions FTR - Winners become top contenders for AEW Tag Team Championship. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho &...
RAW 30th ANNIVERSARY APPROACHING, WWE-HULU, SAUDI RETURN AND MORE
WWE is already working on plans for the Monday Night Raw 30th anniversary for this January. The first episode aired on 1/11/93. With the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber set for Montreal, PWInsider.com is told there will not be a Saudi Arabia event that month. The next event after Crown Jewel will be in Spring 2023. The official date has not been locked down yet we are told.
ONE ASPECT OF WWE BRAY WYATT IS CONQUERING ALREADY AND MORE WWE-BRAY NOTES
WWE has internally slotted Bray Wyatt as the top babyface for the Smackdown brand, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Drew McIntyre is currently slotted as the second on that list. WWE has been absolutely thrilled with the rollout of the Wyatt return as he's been the company's top merchandise seller in recent weeks. There are plans to roll out additional Wyatt merchandise including plush versions of the Firefly Funhouse characters.
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING RETURNING TO NYC WITH TWO EVENTS THIS THURSDAY & FRIDAY
New Japan Pro Wrestling will return to New York City this Thursday and Friday at the Palladium in Times Square. Thursday 10/27 will feature a Halloween-themed mystery card, The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street, with nothing being announced in advance, streaming live on FITE.TV. This Friday 10/28 will be...
