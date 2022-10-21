Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
THREE NEW AEW SIGNINGS
The Kingdom, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis-Bennett have all signed contracts with AEW, Fightful.com reported this afternoon. PWInsider.com has independently confirmed that report and can confirm that the deals signed were AEW deals, not a deals for the Ring of Honor brand specifically. The word making the rounds is that the trio have inked three-year deals that would lock them in through the Fall of 2025.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS from Norfolk, VA at the Chartway Arena:. *Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. AAA, IWGP, ROH Tag Team Champions FTR - Winners become top contenders for AEW Tag Team Championship. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho & ROH Pure Wrestling Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE TRADEMARKS NEW NXT CHARACTER
WWE filed a trademark on 10/21 for Scrypts, the new NXT character that was teased on last night's TV episode in a vignette. The trademark filing is for "Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment."
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING STATEMENT ON LAREDO KID
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN ANNOUNCES TWO WOMEN'S MATCHES FOR FRIDAY'S RUMBLE ON 44th STREET IN NYC
New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the following updated lineup for their return to New York City at the Palladium in Times Square this Friday 10/28 for the Rumble on 44th Street PPV:. *Kazuchika Okada & Eddie Kingston vs. IWGP World Champion Jay White & Juice Robinson. *El Phantasmo vs. Shingo...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FTR HEADING FOR NEW JAPAN AND MORE AEW NOTES
FTR are coming to Osaka for Battle Autumn November 5!. The following angle happened with Matt Hardy, Ethan Page and Stokely Hathaway on last night's AEW Dark Elevation:. Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. are now simply known as "The Blonds" Anthony Bowens and Jade Cargill had the following interaction...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's edition of WWE Main Event on Hulu:. *WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke vs. WWE NXT's Kiana James. *WWE NXT's Von Wagner vs. Cedric Alexander.
Pro Wrestling Insider
KARL ANDERSON COMMENTS ON NJPW STATUS
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING PROGRAMMING THIS WEEK ON AXS TV WILL FEATURE...
Scheduled for this Thursday's Impact Wrestling programming on AXS TV:. *Kurt Angle vs. Mr. Anderson vs. Jeff Hardy for the vacant TNA World Title. *TNA Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machineguns vs. Generation Me. *Knockouts Champion Angelina Love vs. Velvet Sky vs. Madison Rayne vs. Tara with Mickie James...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING RETURNING TO NYC WITH TWO EVENTS THIS THURSDAY & FRIDAY
New Japan Pro Wrestling will return to New York City this Thursday and Friday at the Palladium in Times Square. Thursday 10/27 will feature a Halloween-themed mystery card, The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street, with nothing being announced in advance, streaming live on FITE.TV. This Friday 10/28 will be...
Pro Wrestling Insider
DUSTIN RHODES TO BECOME GRANDFATHER, ANDRADE HEADING TO NYC AND MORE
Pro Wrestling Insider
CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING FROM FLORIDA SPOTLIGHTED ON TONIGHT'S 'TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES'
Vice TV's Tales from The Territories will premiere its fourth episode tonight at 10 PM EST. Tonight's episode is titled CWF: Bloodstains in the Everglades. Promotional material from the episode notes, "Championship Wrestling from Florida was known for a training regime that both elevated its wrestlers and literally broke newcomers, like future WWE star Hulk Hogan."
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING ISSUES STATEMENT ON KARL ANDERSON
Regarding Karl Anderson and the NEVER Openweight Championship. Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Early morning Japan time on October 20, NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson posted a video on social media indicating that he would not be making his advertised commitment on November 5 in Osaka. NJPW had...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
WWE Shop has new Elias shirts available.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THIS WEEK'S WWE NETWORK & PEACOCK ADDITIONS
WWE NXT (10/25/22) Best of WWE: Halloween Havoc's Most Hellacious Matches – 10 am. ET. WWE Main Event (10/13/22)
Pro Wrestling Insider
CZW TOURNAMENT OF DEATH 2022 THIS SATURDAY IN DELAWARE
Combat Zone Wrestling will bring back one of its signature calendar events, the annual Tournament of Death this Saturday 10/29 back on DJ Hyde's family farm located at 179 Ebenezer Church Road in Townsend, Delaware with a 2 PM EST belltime. Scheduled for the first round:. Otis Cogar vs. Bobby...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RSVLTS CELEBRATES ULTIMATE WARRIOR TV ANNIVERSARY DEBUT WITH THREE NEW WARRIOR-INSPIRED SHIRTS
Clothing line RSVLTS are celebrating that today is the 35th anniversary of the debut of The Ultimate Warrior on WWE programming with a new clothing drop at 4 PM EST, featuring three brand new Warrior-inspired shirt designs, which you can check out and scroll through below:. The shirts are $70...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW
*Claudio Castagnoli vs. QT Marshall. *The Varsity Blonds vs. The Workhorsemen. *Serena Deeb vs. Hayley J. *Matt Hardy vs. Lord Crew. *Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga vs. Nikki Victory and Jaylee. *10 vs. Baron Black. *Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. T-Money and Russ Myers.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BIANCA BELAIR TO APPEAR AT SBJ GAME CHANGERS EVENT TOMORROW, WWE STARS' FAVE WARRIOR MOMENTS
WWE has released a new Seth Rollins t-shirt. WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase will be doing a signing online with HighspotsAuctions.com this Thursday. Ric and Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair will be signing on 11/12 in Queens, NY at the Big Event convention. What's your favorite Ultimate...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TWO NXT STARS RETURN, WHAT'S SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S NXT TV EPISODE & MORE
Electra Lopez, who had at one point been earmarked to move to the main roster with Legado del Fantasma, returned to WWE NXT on last night's episode, attacking Indi Hartwell. Odyssey Jones returned in a cameo last night as well. WWE NXT began rolling out a new mysterious character titled...
