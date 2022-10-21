Read full article on original website
HBK SITS DOWN WITH LOGAN PAUL, BARRETT TALKS WWE RUN & MORE WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Shawn Michaels On Logan Paul VS Roman Reigns, Triple H Saving His Life, WWE Future - IMPAULSIVE #349. Wade Barrett on moving to SmackDown, current storylines, Nexus and more | FULL EP | Out of Character. Shotzi, Baron Corbin and Kayla Braxton's haunted adventure in Salem, MA: WWE's The Bump.
WWE TRADEMARKS NEW NXT CHARACTER
WWE filed a trademark on 10/21 for Scrypts, the new NXT character that was teased on last night's TV episode in a vignette. The trademark filing is for "Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment."
ALEX KANE TALKS, UPDATED FIGHTLAND 2022 LINEUP AND MORE
Online now for PWInsiderElite.com subscribers, MLW's Alex Kane talks Fightland 2022 in Philly, MLW's debut on Pro Wrestling TV streaming service, Battle Riot, favorite suplexes to execute, training under AR Fox, Hammerstone, Micro Man, learning he was being offered an MLW contract, Bomaye Fight Club vs. The Billington Bulldogs & Davey Boy Smith Jr., Micro Man, Hammerstone and more,
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS from Norfolk, VA at the Chartway Arena:. *Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. AAA, IWGP, ROH Tag Team Champions FTR - Winners become top contenders for AEW Tag Team Championship. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho & ROH Pure Wrestling Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler...
DUSTIN RHODES TO BECOME GRANDFATHER, ANDRADE HEADING TO NYC AND MORE
Dustin Rhodes To Become Grandfather, Andrade Heading To NYC And More
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *The fallout of NXT Halloween Havoc 2022. *WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe. *Shotzi vs....
G4 PULLS WWE SERIES, RAW STARS HEADING TO SMACKDOWN FRIDAY, BOOGEYMAN AND MORE
WWE is currently adding the 1996 episodes of WWF Superstars to the WWE Network. G4 has pulled all forthcoming broadcasts, including repeats, of the WWE x G4's The Arena, so the episode taped with Bayley and Tyler Breeze won't be seen anytime soon. PWInsider.com is told that once former WWE exec Brian Terwilliger (who helped launch UpUpDownDown with Xavier Woods) parted ways with G4 several weeks ago during the G4 bloodletting, there were issues between the two sides. That would explain the Washington Post report that the crew for the series quit prior to G4 being shut down.
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
WWE Shop has new Elias shirts available.
AEW RATINGS, TBS IS HAPPY WITH AEW RIGHT NOW FOR SURE, DO SPORTS AFFECT WRESTLING AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. First off, thank you for your work through the years and I hope this letter finds you and yours very well. The reason I'm sending in this barrage is because I've been enjoying your Q&As more and more lately and especially Dave's essays and detailed anecdotes on AEW's state. I encourage Dave to write more long pieces and maybe if he could use his skills to go in depth specifically on TV & ratings in a future article, I think it would be beneficial since if I'm curious and a bit confused, I'm sure other fellow readers are too. The questions go long because I am sincerely trying to gain deeper understanding while trying to avoid the same ol' same ol' answers.
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw from Charlotte, NC at the Spectrum Center:. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley. Locally advertised is Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Matt Riddle.
UPDATED WWE CROWN JEWEL 2022 LINEUP
The updated lineup for the 11/5 Crown Jewel PPV in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia features:. *WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Logan Paul. *Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley. *The Judgement Day vs. AJ Styles & Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows. *Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in a Steel...
THREE NEW AEW SIGNINGS
The Kingdom, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis-Bennett have all signed contracts with AEW, Fightful.com reported this afternoon. PWInsider.com has independently confirmed that report and can confirm that the deals signed were AEW deals, not a deals for the Ring of Honor brand specifically. The word making the rounds is that the trio have inked three-year deals that would lock them in through the Fall of 2025.
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW
*Claudio Castagnoli vs. QT Marshall. *The Varsity Blonds vs. The Workhorsemen. *Serena Deeb vs. Hayley J. *Matt Hardy vs. Lord Crew. *Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga vs. Nikki Victory and Jaylee. *10 vs. Baron Black. *Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. T-Money and Russ Myers.
LIV MORGAN TO APPEAR ON USA NETWORK'S 'CHUCKY' THIS WEDNESDAY
WWE's Liv Morgan will appear on this Wednesday's episode of USA Network series Chucky, the spinoff of the Child's Play horror movie series that continues the story of possessed Good Guy doll Chucky:. Chucky will air Wednesday at 9 PM EST.
FTR HEADING FOR NEW JAPAN AND MORE AEW NOTES
FTR are coming to Osaka for Battle Autumn November 5!. The following angle happened with Matt Hardy, Ethan Page and Stokely Hathaway on last night's AEW Dark Elevation:. Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. are now simply known as "The Blonds" Anthony Bowens and Jade Cargill had the following interaction...
AEW ROAD TO DYNAMITE, AEW DARK NOW STREAMING, SERENA TALKS VIRGINIA HOMECOMING, JADE & MORE
Serena Deeb was interviewed by The Military News in advance of tomorrow's AEW Dynamite event in Norfolk, Virginia at this link. AEW is now streaming their Road to Dynamite for tomorrow's episode in Virginia:. They are also streaming this week's edition of Dark:. Sammy Guevara "“4 dudes, 1 bed” -...
RAW 30th ANNIVERSARY APPROACHING, WWE-HULU, SAUDI RETURN AND MORE
WWE is already working on plans for the Monday Night Raw 30th anniversary for this January. The first episode aired on 1/11/93. With the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber set for Montreal, PWInsider.com is told there will not be a Saudi Arabia event that month. The next event after Crown Jewel will be in Spring 2023. The official date has not been locked down yet we are told.
KEVIN NASH DISCUSSES THE PASSING OF HIS SON TRISTEN ON HIS PODCAST
Kevin Nash returned to his podcast Kliq This today, discussing the passing of his son Tristen last week:. Everyone at PWInsider.com sends our condolences to the Nash family.
BIANCA BELAIR TO APPEAR AT SBJ GAME CHANGERS EVENT TOMORROW, WWE STARS' FAVE WARRIOR MOMENTS
WWE has released a new Seth Rollins t-shirt. WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase will be doing a signing online with HighspotsAuctions.com this Thursday. Ric and Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair will be signing on 11/12 in Queens, NY at the Big Event convention. What's your favorite Ultimate...
NXT LEVEL UP SPOILERS FOR 10/28 AND LEGEND IN ATTENDANCE AT NXT
Channing Stacks Lorenzo (with Tony D’Angelo) defeated Tank Ledger. Thea Hail (with Andre Chase) defeated Jakara Jackson. During the match, Duke Hudson came out and waved the Chase U flag. After Thea won, he got in the ring with Thea and Andre to wave the flag. Brooks Jensen (with...
