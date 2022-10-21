ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
goduke.com

Duke Women Win, Men Fall to Virginia Tech in Season Opener

DURHAM - The Duke swimming and diving team split meets with Virginia Tech on Saturday at the Taishoff Aquatic Center to open the 2022-23 season. The Blue Devils' women topped No. 24 Virginia Tech, 183.5-116.5, while the men lost to the 11th-ranked Hokies 107-193. HOW IT HAPPENED. In the 200-yard...
goduke.com

No. 10 Duke Posts 4-0 Win Over Louisville on Senior Day

DURHAM – On Sunday at Koskinen Stadium, the 10th-ranked Duke women's soccer team celebrated senior day with a 4-0 victory over Louisville. Both Michelle Cooper and Kat Rader collected two goals each, while the Blue Devil defense registered their eighth clean sheet of the year. With the victory, Duke...
goduke.com

Duke Continues Time at ITA Carolina Regional

CARY, N.C. – Senior Andrew Zhang advanced to Sunday's round of 16 at the 2022 ITA Carolina Regional Championship at Cary Tennis Park. Duke's doubles pairs of Michael Heller and Zhang as well as Garrett Johns and Pedro Rodenas also remain alive after winning two matches Saturday during the openings rounds of doubles play.
goduke.com

Johnson Named PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week

DURHAM – Duke sophomore defensive back Brandon Johnson has been named Duke's PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week, following his career-high nine tackle performance in the Blue Devils' 45-21 victory over the Miami Hurricanes. In addition, Johnson added 2.0 sacks, 2.0 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one...
goduke.com

Duke Welcomes North Carolina Sunday

DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team is primed to take on North Carolina Sunday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Opening serve is set for 1 p.m., on ACCNX with Evan Budrovich and Hailey Brooke Weiss on the call. LAST TIME OUT. Duke tallied a 3-1 victory (25-23, 22-25, 25-17,...
