DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A 41-year-old man was shot in the leg outside the Days Hotel according to a release from the Danville Police Department. On October 23, officers heard shots being fired near North Gilbert Street around 2:00 a.m.. The officers responded to the parking lot of the Days Hotel where a 41-year-old Danville man was laying in the parking lot with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO