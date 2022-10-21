Read full article on original website
chambanamoms.com
Where to Order Your Thanksgiving Turkey in Champaign-Urbana
How to get a local turkey for your Thanksgiving table in Champaign-Urbana. As spooky season comes to a close, all eyes turn to the next holiday: Thanksgiving. It’s time to secure your turkey, and plenty of local spots have them available. Chambanamoms.com thanks Common Ground Food Co-Op for presenting...
Central Illinois restaurant celebrates 60th anniversary
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A small Rantoul family-owned diner celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sunday. Ott’s Drive In opened in 1962. Since then, they have had three owners, and are one of the oldest restaurants in Rantoul. It’s a place where everybody knows your name, and why people keep going back. “It’s a hometown feel,” […]
Three Busted With a Pot-Pourri of Drugs in Illinois, a Narcotics Buffet!
Three people were busted in Southern Illinois for a pot-pourri or drugs in their car...They were for sure ready to party! NewsChannel20. Urbana Police Department got a call from a towing company, you might wanna come take a look at this vehicle we have...It has more than extra shoes in the trunk!
Central Illinois high schools lead way at Marching Band Championships
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Several Central Illinois high schools dominated the leaderboard at the Illinois Marching Band Championships competition over the weekend. The competition, held at Memorial Stadium in Champaign has been hosted by University of Illinois Bands since 1973. This year, 40 Illinois high school bands competed at the event. In Class 1A, Watseka […]
One person sent to the hospital after shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Decatur police are investigating a shooting. It happened just before six p.m. on Wellington Way between North Portage Place and North Woodford Street.Police say one person was hurt. They were taken to the hospital.
Accident cleared on I-57 North
Update at 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2022 The Illinois State Police said the traffic backup on northbound I-57 is now clear as of 11:15 a.m. “Crews will be on scene today working in the right lane in the construction zone removing the turned over truck tractor semi-trailer for the majority of the day,” officials […]
Crime Stoppers seeking tips about deadly Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in a homicide investigation stemming from a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened in the area of Third Street and Beardsley Avenue on Oct. 4. Champaign Police officers determined that three people were standing in the parking lot of an […]
25newsnow.com
Vandals trash parts of Bloomington mall, including restaurant
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Vandals broke into Bloomington’s Eastland Mall last week, breaking glass and trashing various parts of the mall, with the most severe damage happening in the food court. Bloomington Police said they have no information about suspects and are asking for the public’s help to...
First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois
The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
High-power voltage line falls down, starts fire in Piatt County
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A high-power voltage line fell down and started flames in three spots, the Mid-Piatt County Fire Department confirmed. Fire officials said they had to wait for Ameren to turn off the power before they could extinguish the fire with water. The crew put the fire out and let Ameren controls the […]
Large fire burns through Allerton cornfield
ALLERTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A large fire burned through a cornfield on Saturday. It happened on the 200 North and 2800 East in Allerton near the Vermilion and Champaign County lines. The Allerton Fire Chief said the fire burned in a “V” shape through the standing corn. He said it took two hours to put […]
WAND TV
Man shot outside Danville hotel
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A 41-year-old man was shot in the leg outside the Days Hotel according to a release from the Danville Police Department. On October 23, officers heard shots being fired near North Gilbert Street around 2:00 a.m.. The officers responded to the parking lot of the Days Hotel where a 41-year-old Danville man was laying in the parking lot with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Family in Clinton displaced after house fire
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A family from Clinton is displaced from their home after a fire on Wednesday. The fire happened on South Wilson Street around 3:45 p.m. Fire Chief Stephan Page said a malfunction in the furnace caused the fire. “It caused a fire within the appliance, which allowed smoke and soot to go […]
Central Illinois Proud
Rivian hosting hiring fair Saturday
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — As they look to ramp up production of electric vehicles, Rivian is looking to add more members to its team. Saturday, the Normal-based company will hold a walk-up job fair in the lobby of its Normal plant. From 10 a.m.-1 p.m., anyone interested in a production role at Rivian can walk in and expect a 30-45 minute interview with a hiring specialist.
UPDATE: Route 48 reopened after crash this morning
Update 2:16pm Macon County Sheriff has confirmed on their social media that the road has been cleared and the closed section of Route 48 has reopened. ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Sheriff’s office is reporting Route 48 is closed by the Route 51 bypass because of a crash. Around 8:40 a.m. law enforcement […]
Hoopeston police responded to vehicle fire
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A vehicle was on fire Friday noon west of the intersection of State Route 1 and 9. Hoopeston police said the fire had been extinguished before police arrived at the scene. Officers double-checked the situation and reported no injury or damage.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police looking for 3 in relation to theft
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three people of interest in a theft at a local business. According to a Bloomington police Facebook post, officers are looking for the three people of interest in connection to the theft of four apple products worth more than $1,200 from a local business on Oct. 8.
foxillinois.com
One dead after crash in central Illinois
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the victim from the crash in Rantoul. Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup says Eleida Diaz-Rosales, 28, was pronounced dead at 8:15 a.m. on Friday. Northrup says Diaz-Rosales s died from blunt force chest injuries she received during the...
WAND TV
Coroner identifies woman killed in Rantoul crash
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign County Coroner has identified the woman killed in a single vehicle crash in Rantoul. The Coroner reports Eleida Diaz-Rosales, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:15 a.m. on October 21, 2022. Officials confirm the crash occurred late Thursday evening around 10:48 p.m. near...
‘It’s senseless’: 12-year-old boy shot in the neck
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A neighborhood woke up to gunfire Wednesday night. Champaign police are now investigating a shooting that sent a child to the hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, he was in critical condition. Police found the victim on Sangamon Drive between Kenwood Road and Crescent Drive. But the shooting happened more than a […]
