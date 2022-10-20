Read full article on original website
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further improvement in the investor sentiment after the US stocks recorded gains on Monday. All the three major indices recorded gains on Monday, extending gains recorded last week. Investors are now awaiting earnings results from big tech companies including, Microsoft Corporation MSFT...
World shares mostly slip as investors eye corporate earnings
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were mostly lower in Europe and Asia on Tuesday as investors geared up for a slew of corporate earnings reports. Shares rose in Paris and Tokyo but fell in Shanghai and in London, where the FTSE 100 fell as Britain's third prime minister this year, Rishi Sunak, prepared to take office and appoint a Cabinet to grapple with the U.K.'s economic and political crises.
