Cartersville, GA

thecitymenus.com

Entrenched Coaching Launches in Carrollton

For those of you who frequent Chick-fil-A in Carrollton, you might have been cheerfully greeted by Samuel Mancas. For many years, Samuel has led those joining the team at Chick-fil-A with humility, life perspective, and creativity. Using those skills, he recently launched his own business, Entrenched Coaching. We recently sat...
CARROLLTON, GA
11Alive

1 killed in crash in Cobb County, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash in Cobb County at the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive Tuesday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene around 5:15 p.m., where debris was seen scattered along the road. Cobb Police said its Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP)...
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q

CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
CANTON, GA
The Georgia Sun

What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?

Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
BUFORD, GA
thecitymenus.com

A Wish Comes True, Wishbone Reopens in Newnan

In May of 2019 a new development was approved for 31 Jackson Street labeled as Parkside Apartments. The development would allow for Newnan’s prized Wishbone location to move. On October 11, Wishbone Fried Chicken announced they were back open via their Facebook page. Accompanying Wishbone in the new center is Classic Cleaners which has relocated from 65 Greenville Street. To learn more about Parkside Apartments and availability click here to email Alex.
NEWNAN, GA
First Coast News

Family says missing Georgia teen's remains found near one of last known locations

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A missing Douglasville teen's remains have been identified as 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri, his family told 11Alive. He was last seen nearly one month ago. Yaron's remains were discovered in an area between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard, one of the last known locations that the teen was known to be at, according to Douglasville Police Department.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DOUGLASVILLE, GA

