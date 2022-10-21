Read full article on original website
This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine CreekDeanLandDallas, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
We Scooped Up Tasty Treats at Acworth's Newest Ice Cream Shop After Visiting Downtown's Halloween ScarecrowsDeanLandAcworth, GA
Child actor who played "Beau Wilkes" in Gone With the Wind is now 90 but still remembers Clark Gable's kindnessAnita DurairajMarietta, GA
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Georgia on the Verge of Being on the Bad Side of History
Georgia is on the verge of being the first reigning national champion to not have a primetime game at home since 1998.
Albany Herald
Jadyn Davis Updates Recruitment, Talks Georgia's Latest Commitment
Under head coach Kirby Smart, Georgia has recruited at an unprecedented level. They've stacked five-star after five-star at every single position, including the quarterback position. Kirby Smart QB Commits.
thecitymenus.com
Entrenched Coaching Launches in Carrollton
For those of you who frequent Chick-fil-A in Carrollton, you might have been cheerfully greeted by Samuel Mancas. For many years, Samuel has led those joining the team at Chick-fil-A with humility, life perspective, and creativity. Using those skills, he recently launched his own business, Entrenched Coaching. We recently sat...
fox5atlanta.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home reportedly swatted for 6th time
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was the victim of another swatting attack. This latest incident makes this the sixth time that she says someone has called the police to her home in Floyd County, Georgia for a fake crime. Tuesday morning, Greene posted...
Showers and storms expected in north Georgia Tuesday | Timeline
ATLANTA — It has been a fairly quiet past couple of months regarding rainfall, but north Georgia can expect another round of rain to return Tuesday evening that will also bring a threat for strong storms. The threat for strong storms will be higher for Mississippi and Alabama, where...
1 killed in crash in Cobb County, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash in Cobb County at the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive Tuesday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene around 5:15 p.m., where debris was seen scattered along the road. Cobb Police said its Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP)...
Roswell couple start renovations after landing historic farmhouse for $125K
A Roswell couple in search of a historic home to renovate didn’t expect to land a farmhouse owned by one of the city’s f...
Popular Cherokee County barbecue restaurant could be closed for months after fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A beloved barbecue restaurant in Cherokee County is temporarily closed after catching on fire over the weekend. “It’s one of the first restaurants in Canton,” said customer Jack Dulaney. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “We got a call...
1 Person Died In a Motor Vehicle Crash In Floyd County (Floyd County, GA)
The Police officers reported a motor vehicle accident near Floyd County l on saturday. The crash involved a Chevrolet Silverado traveling westbound on Georgia 20, near mile marker 27.
Former coach arrested, banned from baseball park after confrontation during game
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A former youth baseball coach is facing charges. Rodney Lynn Clemones is accused of cursing and becoming unruly during a game at Heritage Park, according to the Floyd County Police Department. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Investigators say he was...
1 Person Died In A Fatal Crash In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)
According to the Cobb Police, a fatal crash was reported in Cobb County. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred at the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive Tuesday.
Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q
CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?
Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
Looking for a fright? Georgia haunted house ranked among the best in the U.S.
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A Gwinnett County haunted house has been ranked as one of the best in the country, according to USA Today. The publication ranked the top 10 haunted houses as part of its 10Best Readers’ Choice rankings for 2022. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
thecitymenus.com
A Wish Comes True, Wishbone Reopens in Newnan
In May of 2019 a new development was approved for 31 Jackson Street labeled as Parkside Apartments. The development would allow for Newnan’s prized Wishbone location to move. On October 11, Wishbone Fried Chicken announced they were back open via their Facebook page. Accompanying Wishbone in the new center is Classic Cleaners which has relocated from 65 Greenville Street. To learn more about Parkside Apartments and availability click here to email Alex.
Police arrest 2 speed racers for driving over 130 mph while racing in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two drivers were arrested Oct. 20 in Powder Springs after police stopped them while they were racing. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, the radar caught the two drivers going 137 mph and 141 mph. “Excellent work getting...
cobbcountycourier.com
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for October 22 to October 28 2022
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, October 22 to Friday, October 28, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The...
The Citizen Online
Girl, 14, admits in juvenile court she started Peachtree City Walmart fire, says DA
Under state’s first offender law, her sentence can’t be made public — The 14-year-old Peachtree City girl responsible for setting the Aug. 24 fire that caused significant damage to the Walmart superstore on Peachtree City’s west side appeared in juvenile court on Oct. 21 on charges of 1st degree arson, where she admitted starting the fire.
First Coast News
Family says missing Georgia teen's remains found near one of last known locations
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A missing Douglasville teen's remains have been identified as 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri, his family told 11Alive. He was last seen nearly one month ago. Yaron's remains were discovered in an area between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard, one of the last known locations that the teen was known to be at, according to Douglasville Police Department.
fox5atlanta.com
Police make shocking discovery in case of missing Douglasville teen
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - The search for missing 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri took an unexpected turn when Douglasville police said they found human remains in the area the teen was last seen. On Oct. 22, officers discovered remains between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard. They have not concluded that the body belonged...
