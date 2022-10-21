In May of 2019 a new development was approved for 31 Jackson Street labeled as Parkside Apartments. The development would allow for Newnan’s prized Wishbone location to move. On October 11, Wishbone Fried Chicken announced they were back open via their Facebook page. Accompanying Wishbone in the new center is Classic Cleaners which has relocated from 65 Greenville Street. To learn more about Parkside Apartments and availability click here to email Alex.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO