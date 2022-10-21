This is an opinion editorial by Leon Wankum, one of the first financial economics students to write a thesis about Bitcoin in 2015. This article is the second in a series in which I aim to explain some of the benefits of utilizing bitcoin as a “tool.” The possibilities are endless. I selected three areas where bitcoin has helped me. This article describes how bitcoin has made me more optimistic about the future because it allowed me to efficiently manage my money and build savings. I’ve developed a lower time preference, meaning I value the future more, which leads me to act more mindfully in the present. All of this has had a positive impact on my mental health.

