My boyfriend called an emergency when I passed out approximately a month ago. That was the start of a very rigorous sickness that I am still feeling the effects of today. Since then, for the past month, I have been to the hospital emergency room four times. I have seen two Cornell Health doctors during my three visits. I have called Cornell Health more than 10 times (at this point, I have honestly lost my count). I have been prescribed more than four prescriptions, two of which have been antibiotics packs. I have done nine tests in total. I’ve had an X-ray. And, I have been diagnosed with two illnesses. Now, do not be alarmed, as all of these are temporary and as my doctor likes to describe this situation, I got a “nasty virus that for some reason doesn’t want to leave me.” However, regardless of how temporary the sickness might be, the response of the University course staff and faculty may leave a permanent consequence on my future. Let’s talk about what it costs us, the Cornell University students, to become sick during the busy college semester.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO