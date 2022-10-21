Read full article on original website
As families filled Ho Plaza for the start of Family Weekend on Friday, around 45 students, employees and alumni from groups including Do Better Cornell, Ithaca Democratic Socialists of America, Climate Justice Cornell and the Basic Needs Coalition gathered to rally for free public transportation for Cornell students and staff, more resources for low-income students and environmental justice.
My boyfriend called an emergency when I passed out approximately a month ago. That was the start of a very rigorous sickness that I am still feeling the effects of today. Since then, for the past month, I have been to the hospital emergency room four times. I have seen two Cornell Health doctors during my three visits. I have called Cornell Health more than 10 times (at this point, I have honestly lost my count). I have been prescribed more than four prescriptions, two of which have been antibiotics packs. I have done nine tests in total. I’ve had an X-ray. And, I have been diagnosed with two illnesses. Now, do not be alarmed, as all of these are temporary and as my doctor likes to describe this situation, I got a “nasty virus that for some reason doesn’t want to leave me.” However, regardless of how temporary the sickness might be, the response of the University course staff and faculty may leave a permanent consequence on my future. Let’s talk about what it costs us, the Cornell University students, to become sick during the busy college semester.
For many Cornellians, Waffle Frolic has been a Sunday brunch staple for years. Founded by two Ithaca college students in 2010, the Ithaca Commons establishment pledged to combine the spirit of Ithaca with urban edge in its unique mission. Waffle Frolic was the only specialized waffle eatery in Ithaca up until its closure on Oct. 15. According to the Ithaca Voice, the owners attributed the close to the rising cost of raw materials over the past few years as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, which made it difficult to stay in business. The lack of availability of parking in the downtown area exacerbated the problem.
Fans of the famous Willard Straight free popcorn can rejoice — the Willard Straight Student Union Board brought back the cherished tradition this semester, along with several other events. Willard Straight Hall has a long history as a hub of student activities, serving as a place where students can...
Subscribe to our men’s hockey newsletter. With just over a minute left in the first period of men’s hockey’s Jan. 2 game against Arizona State last season, senior goaltender Nate McDonald made his way to the bench and an unfamiliar face hopped over the boards and made his way to the net. The substitution was so unexpected that Arizona State’s announcers did not seem to notice that a new goalie was in the net for Cornell.
For the 2022 midterms, New York’s 19th district, which Ithaca is part of,, which Ithaca is part of, ranked as a toss-up district byas a toss-up district by the Cook Political Report, meaning every cent of donations matters for both candidates: Josh Riley (D) and Marc Molinaro (R). As of Oct. 17, Riley has outraised Molinaro $2,910,872.67 to $2,030,389.08. However, the raw number is not the be-all-end-all of campaign finance.
Sprint football (1-4) hosted Chestnut Hill (0-5) on Friday night for its final home game of the season. The game also served as Senior Night to honor the Red’s 22 seniors. In their final game played at Schoellkopf Field, the seniors enjoyed a victory powered by a stout defense and an offense that finally put together the sparks that had flashed throughout the season.
