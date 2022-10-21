Latino American Law Students Association Hosts Raffle-Fundraiser for Hurricane Fiona Relief in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic

For the 2022 midterms, New York’s 19th district, which Ithaca is part of,, which Ithaca is part of, ranked as a toss-up district byas a toss-up district by the Cook Political Report, meaning every cent of donations matters for both candidates: Josh Riley (D) and Marc Molinaro (R). As of Oct. 17, Riley has outraised Molinaro $2,910,872.67 to $2,030,389.08. However, the raw number is not the be-all-end-all of campaign finance.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO