ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Latino American Law Students Association Hosts Raffle-Fundraiser for Hurricane Fiona Relief in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic

By Caroline Michailoff
Cornell Daily Sun
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Cornell Daily Sun

Who Your Candidates Answer To: An Investigation Into Riley and Molinaro Campaign Contributions

For the 2022 midterms, New York’s 19th district, which Ithaca is part of,, which Ithaca is part of, ranked as a toss-up district byas a toss-up district by the Cook Political Report, meaning every cent of donations matters for both candidates: Josh Riley (D) and Marc Molinaro (R). As of Oct. 17, Riley has outraised Molinaro $2,910,872.67 to $2,030,389.08. However, the raw number is not the be-all-end-all of campaign finance.
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy