Fan Favorite from 2013 “Hava Nagila (The Movie)” will be shown at the Dairy Arts Center’s Boedecker Theater on Tuesday, October 25 at 7 pm. The idea for our opening night film came to the filmmakers at dinner one night, when asked if they might ever consider making a film about a song. Pondering the idea, Gan Geller and Dayna Goldfine concluded there was really only one song that merited a movie, Leonard Cohen’s beloved and ubiquitous Jewish hymn, “Hallelujah.”

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO