Man Strips, Dances On Top of Car in Boise Intersection [Video]

Full disclosure, we have no idea how we haven't seen this video sooner--but the laughs are still going on the internet and frankly it's exactly what we needed today. When it comes to driving around in the Treasure Valley, it isn't uncommon to see a little road rage here and there. Idahoans are quick to classify anyone with subpar driving skills as "Californians" even if that isn't the case. It also isn't uncommon to see rental cars labeled with "it's a rental" because of the California plates. Talk about sensitivities.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Dog Likely Attacked by Bobcat Near Boise Foothills

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A small dog was likely attacked and carried away by a bobcat Sunday morning in the Boise foothills. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, a Boise resident reported their 18-pound miniature labradoodle had been taken by a wild animal from their front yard near Hulls Gulch. The dog owner told the investigating conservation officer they had let the small dog out into the yard for a while and when they went to let the dog in they found a blood trail that went over a four-foot fence into the foothills. Idaho Fish and Game said the officer found only the dogs collar about 100 yards from the home. The officer also found bobcat tracks and coyote tracks in the area. The officer suspects the bobcat attacked the dog and drug it off and coyotes took the rest of the dog. Last week multiple people reported seeing a mountain lion along the Boise River and in neighborhoods near the foothills. Idaho Fish and Game said it gets reports of the big cats in the city almost every year. “One of the many things to love about living in Idaho is that — even in Boise — we are situated on the edge of the untamed,” said Regional Supervisor Josh Royse said in a prepared statement. “But when you live in that urban-wildland interface, predators are a part of the landscape. An apparent wildlife attack on a dog is a truly unfortunate reminder of that reality. While we know that conflicts between wildlife and pets can and do occasionally happen, that knowledge doesn’t make it any less tragic for pet owners when situations like this arise, and my heart goes out to them.” Staff will be visiting the neighborhood where the dog was attacked to educate residents. Idaho Fish and Game said it will keep an eye out for any abnormal animal behavior.
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho’s Original Secret Finger Steak Recipe from the 1940’s

Happy National Greasy Foods Day! The feel good holiday that comes every October where you don’t have to feel guilty about eating greasy foods, because you’re are actually encouraged to! National Today says, "So greasy foods are actually good for you…in moderation. Switching out butters for healthy oils is a good way to ensure you’re still getting the fat you need to keep your body functioning, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up pizza permanently. Eating greasy foods in moderation doesn’t hurt, but it’s National Greasy Foods Day! You can go back to mindful eating tomorrow."
103.5 KISSFM

Popular Homemade Boise Christmas Light Display Has Closed

One of the Treasure Valley's favorite homemade Christmas light displays won't be lighting up Southeast Boise this holiday season. Local Christmas light displays add joy and excitement to our community. The really good ones are the ones we come back to see every year. The Christmas light display at 2469...
103.5 KISSFM

Teen Struck by Semi-truck in Eagle Dies at Hospital

UPDATE: The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens identified the teenager as a 14-year-old from Boise. EAGLE, Idaho (KLIX)-Eagle authorities say a teenage boy died after being hit by a semi-truck Friday afternoon in Eagle. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the teen had been stopped on his bicycle at the intersection of State Highway 55 and Beacon Light Road at around 1:30 p.m. as the truck headed south on the highway and turned onto Beacon Light. People who had seen what happened told investigators the truck didn't stop. The sheriff's office said one witness called 911 and followed the truck while other bystanders stopped to help the injured teen. The boy was rushed to the hospital were he died shortly after. Eagle Police stopped the 70-year-old truck driver about four miles from where the teen was hit. The Ada County Sheriff's Office said Friday no citations or charges had been filed. The incident remains under investigation.
103.5 KISSFM

The Boise Man in the Neon Roller Skates on Cole [true short story]

Sitting there, waiting for the light to change at Cole and Fairview, the dreary weather made for a drab traffic scene. It was a Monday like any other before he caught my eye. On days like these, I usually rely on people-watching to liven things up. Unfortunately, the driver to my left was an uninspiring mouth-breather with zilch to lend my imagination. Drat. A frickin' eon had passed since I rolled to a stop at one of Boise's busiest intersections.
103.5 KISSFM

What Happened to the Popular Paddles Up Poke in Caldwell?

Caldwell’s gorgeous Indian Creek Plaza is a classic example of “If you build it, they will come.”. If you’re not familiar with the backstory behind the development of Indian Creek Plaza, we dove deep into it a few months back. This is an abridged version. Over 70 years ago, Indian Creek was stinky and rats, so local leaders decided the best way to solve the problem was to entomb the creek under cement.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Three suspects arrested in Boise Police homicide investigation

BOISE, Idaho — Three suspects were arrested and charged Friday afternoon, in connection to a shooting that killed one man Wednesday night. Around 11:08 p.m., police responded to a local hospital where the victim was dropped off and later died from the gunshot wound, according to the Boise Police Department (BPD), prompting detectives from the Boise Police Violent Crime Unit to begin investigating.
103.5 KISSFM

Caldwell Police Officer Hit by Suspected Drunk Driver

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A police officer was injured when his patrol car was hit by a suspected drunk driver early Sunday morning in Caldwell. According to the Caldwell Police Department, the officer, who was not identified, was struck a little after midnight at the intersection of Chicago Street and Kimball Ave. by a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado. Police said the pickup, driven by 20-year-old Kenen Hernandez-Martinez, went through a stop sign at a high speed and hit the patrol car. The officer was taken to an area hospital and released a short time later; he is expected to return to work soon. Idaho State Police investigated the crash and charged Hernandez-Martinez with driving under the influence, open container, and failure to purchase a driver's license.
KREM

Idaho State Police find 75-year-old man reported missing

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) have located a 75-year-old man who was reported missing Saturday. Bill Jonathan "John" Nishioka was located safely, according to ISP. He had last been seen in a location west of Wilder, at around 1:26 a.m. on Oct. 23, prior to being found.
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Alligator Caught By Fish and Game, Help Them find the owner

Usually, one can find an alligator in Florida or other southern states. However, the nation is reacting to an alligator that has been found in Idaho. Yes, that's right, an alligator has been found in the Gem State. Idahoans are used to mountain lions, bears, and other wild animals; however, we can now add alligators to the list of dangerous wild animals roaming in our state.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Dogwalker discovers errant alligator roaming rural Idaho

It’s not uncommon for Idaho wildlife officials to be called for help when a moose, mountain lion, black bear or other wild animals wander into one of the state’s rural communities. But the Idaho Statesman reports Fish and Game Department officials are asking the public for help with a particularly unusual find — a 3.5-foot alligator that was discovered hiding in the brush of a rural neighborhood about 40 miles northwest of Boise. Southwest Region spokesperson Brian Pearson says a New Plymouth resident was walking their dog Thursday when they noticed something moving in the brush. Further investigation revealed the alligator. The animal was moved to a horse trailer until wildlife officials could pick it up.
