Shawn Michaels Details When Simone Johnson Will Make Her Televised WWE Debut
On Friday, Shawn Michaels took part in the NXT Halloween Havoc media call, which was the very first media call in NXT history. It would take place on the eve before the brand’s Premium Live Event of Halloween Havoc. Shawn Michaels Gives Exciting Timeline On Simone Johnson. Shawn Michaels...
Sasha Banks Pictured In The Ring For The First Time Since WWE Walkout [Photo]
Sasha Banks and Naomi haven’t appeared on WWE television since the May 13th edition of Friday night SmackDown where they defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler. After appearing at the two following two live events, the pair walked out of the May 16th Monday Night Raw taping. Following what was...
Bret Hart Questions WWE’s Decision To Release FTR
Released by WWE on April 10th, 2020, the then-Revival – comprised of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder – ended their six-year tenure with the sports entertainment giant. They’d held the Raw, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Championships and were heralded as one of the most impressive tandems of the modern generation.
Billy Gunn Comments On Missing Recent D-Generation X Reunion
On the October 10th episode of Monday Night Raw DX celebrated their 25th anniversary. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman and Road Dogg all appeared on the show which was also the season premiere of the red brand. However, one particular star was notable by their absence, and that star...
Heath Seemingly Takes Jab At John Cena Over Nexus Losing At SummerSlam
There was nothing hotter in professional wrestling in the year 2010 than Nexus. The faction which consisted of Wade Barrett, David Otunga, Heath Salter, Justin Grabriel (PJ Black), and more, tried to conquer the main roster of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). At 2010’s WWE SummerSlam, the stable hit their peak,...
Dwayne Johnson Was Caught Off Guard By This Incredible Mike Tyson Story
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s dad “Soul Man” Rocky Johnson made history in 1983, teaming with “Mr USA” Tony Atlas to defeat the Wild Samoans. In the process they became the first African-Americans to win the World Tag Team Championship. Johnson enjoyed a lengthy...
Halloween Havoc Teaser Seemingly Suggests Return Of Dominik Dijakovic
Called up to the main roster in September 2020 as part of the ill-fated RETRIBUTION faction, Dominik Dijakovic was repackaged as T-BAR, complete with a Bane-esque mask. The stable quickly went their separate ways and as a result, the former ROH star has failed to find his feet on Monday Night Raw.
Brian Muster, AEW Lead Video Engineer, Suddenly Passes Away At Age 36
Last week was a tough one for the professional wrestling community. First, everybody was hit hard with the news of the passing of the legendary Kevin Nash‘s son, Tristen Nash, who was only 26 years old. Just hours after the news broke of Tristen’s death, another death was announced with someone who was involved with pro wrestling, and it would be revealed to be someone who worked in the AEW backstage.
Ric Flair Responds To Joe Rogan’s Figure Four Comments
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has responded to recent comments made by UFC commentator Joe Rogan who questioned the use of Flair’s Figure Four submission hold saying that it made Flair vulnerable in a real fight. The move brought many great victories for the two-time WWE Hall of...
Ex-AEW Star & Former NXT Tag Champion Join IMPACT Stable [SPOILER]
Formed in November 2020 when Joe Doering aligned with Eric Young, Violent By Design has since dominated IMPACT Wrestling, with Deaner and Rhino – the latter being a former member – also joining the ranks of VBD. Now with just Deaner by his side amidst Doering undergoing treatment for cancer, ‘The World Class Maniac’ has added depth to his stable.
DDP Heaps Praise On “Creative Cat” Bray Wyatt
Returning to WWE programming at the conclusion of Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt has been cemented as one of the top stars on Friday Night SmackDown. His continued attention to detail in his character has won over yet more fans, while his current presentation has left many intrigued as to what WWE has planned.
Bray Wyatt’s WWE Status Has Changed Following SmackDown
After more than a year out of the limelight, Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules. Following weeks of hints, teases and vignettes Wyatt appeared at the end of the show to a monster ovation. On the following episode of Friday Night SmackDown Wyatt took to the ring and...
“Yep, That’s The Future” – Becky Lynch Heaps Praise On WWE NXT’s Women’s Division
Beginning her WWE career as ‘The Lass Kicker’ in NXT, Becky Lynch is the only Four Horsewomen to have never held the NXT Women’s Championship but on the main roster, she’s arguably been the most popular. Evolving into ‘The Man’ and later ‘Big Time Becks’, the currently-injured WWE Raw Superstar was once the face of WWE in 2019.
Becky Lynch Reveals Why She Prefers To Work Heel In WWE
‘The Man’ Becky Lynch established herself as one of WWE’s top babyfaces in 2018. She carried that momentum into WrestleMania 35, becoming a dual women’s champion in the main event. After a lengthy title reign, Lynch relinquished the championship due to her pregnancy. Becky Lynch would return...
Matt Hardy Names The One Match He’d Like To Do Over
Matt Hardy has been in some of the most-talked-about and memorable matches of all time. From his TLC adventures in the early 2000s as part of The Hardy Boyz in WWE to his Broken Universe in making headlines in IMPACT Wrestling. AEW is now Matt Hardy’s home and the former...
Sasha Banks Photographed With Top Japanese Wrestling Star
With Sasha Banks and her professional wrestling career, it’s currently unknown whether or not she’ll be back int he squared circle again, and that’s regardless of whether you’re talking about World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) or another promotion. That’s until recently, where Sasha Banks potentially has given...
Shawn Michaels Congratulates Crying Wes Lee Backstage Following WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 saw the crowning of a new NXT North American Champion following the title being left vacated when Solo Sikoa moved to SmackDown. A five-man Ladder match crowned the seventeenth champion, as Wes Lee overcame Nathan Frazer, Von Wagner, Oro Mensah, and former two-time NA champion Carmelo Hayes.
Matt Hardy Admits Working With WWE Hall Of Famer Was “Like A Potato Fest”
Rising to popularity in the same era, Matt Hardy and Rob Van Dam’s careers have often intertwined, leading to multiple interactions together in both WWE and IMPACT Wrestling. They last wrestled each other on IMPACT’s March 31st, 2011 broadcast, as Hardy, Bully Ray, and Sting defeated RVD, Mr Anderson, and Sting in a Steel Cage match.
Logan Paul Admits To Struggles With WWE Promos
After just two matches inside a WWE ring, with only one of those being a singles match, Logan Paul is set to face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel on November 5th. The YouTube star made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 where he teamed with The Miz to defeat Dominik and Rey Mysterio. After the match Miz turned on his partner, leaving Paul laying. This set up a match between the pair at SummerSlam which Logan Paul won, again earning praise for his performance.
Surprise Name Pitches Match Against Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns has stood at the top of the WWE mountain for over two years. During this period he has seen off some of the very best that the company has to offer, as well as a WWE Hall of Famer. While Reigns has defeated WWE stars such as John...
