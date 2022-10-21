Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Randy Orton Allegedly Caused WWE Star To Quit The Company
Randy Orton’s backstage behavior during his early days in WWE has become infamous as he quickly earned a reputation for being out of control. It seems that Orton’s behavior was too much for Rochelle Loewen who was part of WWE in 2003. Val Venis recently spoke to Wrestling...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Set For Title Defense On 10/28 WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey will host an Open Challenge for her "SmackDown" Women's Championship on next week's episode of the Blue Brand show. On the 10/21 episode, Rousey essentially completed her heel turn by calling out WWE fans for "disrespecting" her ever since she returned to the promotion at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. When asked by Kayla Braxton if she was issuing an Open Challenge due to the fans' expectations based on her previous reign in 2018-19, Rousey said, "I didn't come back for them and I don't win for them." Rousey would also criticize the fanbase for rooting for their favorites, rather than showing appreciation for the superior performers in WWE. "Now they're stuck with the best," she added while dissing the state of Ohio and walking away.
itrwrestling.com
Shawn Michaels Details When Simone Johnson Will Make Her Televised WWE Debut
On Friday, Shawn Michaels took part in the NXT Halloween Havoc media call, which was the very first media call in NXT history. It would take place on the eve before the brand’s Premium Live Event of Halloween Havoc. Shawn Michaels Gives Exciting Timeline On Simone Johnson. Shawn Michaels...
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Nash Reveals WWE Hall of Famer Refused To Join The NWO
Kevin Nash has discussed the WWE Hall of Famer who turned down a spot in the famed NWO group during their time in WCW. The NWO is one of the most popular and widely recognised groups in wrestling history, beginning life in 1996 when Kevin Nash and Scott Hall were joined by the turncoat Hulk Hogan, declaring war on WCW. The faction soon added Ted DiBiase as its money man and The Giant before their version of Sting and Sean Waltman also donned the black and white.
stillrealtous.com
Goldberg Takes A Shot At Top WWE Superstar
It’s been a while since Goldberg has wrestled a match inside a WWE ring as he last competed when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber back in January. Unfortunately for Goldberg it was Roman Reigns who picked up the win that night and it seems that Goldberg still has a chip on his shoulder when it comes to The Tribal Chief.
itrwrestling.com
WWE SmackDown Ratings – October 21st 2022
On October 21st 2022 WWE SmackDown rolled into Toledo, Ohio. The show featured an appearance from Logan Paul, and Bray Wyatt gave another cryptic insight into his future. As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics the most recent edition of the blue brand drew 2,231,000 viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic.
itrwrestling.com
DDP Heaps Praise On “Creative Cat” Bray Wyatt
Returning to WWE programming at the conclusion of Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt has been cemented as one of the top stars on Friday Night SmackDown. His continued attention to detail in his character has won over yet more fans, while his current presentation has left many intrigued as to what WWE has planned.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Spotted With Top Japanese Star Who Recently Competed In AEW
It remains to be seen if Sasha Banks intends on returning to the squared circle — with WWE or any other company. However, recent activity from "The Boss" suggests that wrestling is on her mind again. This weekend, Banks — whose real name is Mercedes Varnado — was spotted...
itrwrestling.com
Billy Gunn Comments On Missing Recent D-Generation X Reunion
On the October 10th episode of Monday Night Raw DX celebrated their 25th anniversary. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman and Road Dogg all appeared on the show which was also the season premiere of the red brand. However, one particular star was notable by their absence, and that star...
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Advertised For Upcoming WWE Raw
Brock Lesnar is heading back to WWE Monday Night Raw even though the last time he was on the show, it was not a fun time for him!. On the October 17th episode of Raw, Bobby Lashley started the show with a promo calling for Brock Lesnar to come out there. The reason for that was because one week earlier on Raw, Lesnar attacked Lashley before his US Title defense against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Since Lashley was hurt during the match, Rollins beat Lashley in under three minutes to win the US Title. Lashley was justified in blaming Lesnar for the title loss.
PWMania
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville, KY 10/23/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title Match:The Uso’s (c) retain over Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano. Omos (w/MVP) defeated R-Truth. After the match, Braun Strowman confronts Omos, and the two...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Reacts To AJ Styles Name-Dropping Him On WWE Raw
A week after being shockingly pinned by Dominik Mysterio, AJ Styles compared the third-generation wrestler to former WWE enhancement talent James Ellsworth. Styles would name-drop Ellsworth during a promo segment on the 10/24 "WWE Raw" where The O.C. and Judgment Day exchanged words ahead of their showdown at Crown Jewel. At one point during the exchange, Dominik compared himself to a legendary WWE Hall of Famer, which seemed to annoy Styles.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/24/22)
WWE invades the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face Bayley in a non-title match. – Austin...
itrwrestling.com
Bret Hart Questions WWE’s Decision To Release FTR
Released by WWE on April 10th, 2020, the then-Revival – comprised of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder – ended their six-year tenure with the sports entertainment giant. They’d held the Raw, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Championships and were heralded as one of the most impressive tandems of the modern generation.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Confirms Elimination Chamber 2023 Location
With 2022 nearing its end, WWE is making public their plans for 2023, as it’s been confirmed that Elimination Chamber will emanate from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Saturday, February 18th. It had previously been speculated that the premium live event would be held in Saudi Arabia, as was the case this year.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Wrestler Claims Hulk Hogan Feared André The Giant
Hulk Hogan was allegedly scared of André the Giant. According to former WWE Superstar Mario Mancini, Hulk Hogan in the past had huge worries revolving around his safety with André the Giant also being in World Wrestling Entertainment’s locker room. At WrestleMania 3 in 1987, Hulk Hogan...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Crosses Yet Another Huge WWE Milestone
Roman Reigns has been on a warpath, WWE as the Undisputed Universal Champion, since his return back in 2020. The leader of The Bloodline remains an imposing figure on Friday Night Smackdown and even on Monday Night RAW, whenever he appears there. The Tribal Chief became the Undisputed Champion after...
itrwrestling.com
5 Dream WWE Survivor Series WarGames Matches
For the first time in its 35-year history, the WarGames match is to be promoted on the WWE main roster. The announcement, made by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, was greeted with excitement, intrigue, and surprise. Why, exactly, WWE had refrained from bringing the popular...
itrwrestling.com
Becky Lynch Reveals Why She Prefers To Work Heel In WWE
‘The Man’ Becky Lynch established herself as one of WWE’s top babyfaces in 2018. She carried that momentum into WrestleMania 35, becoming a dual women’s champion in the main event. After a lengthy title reign, Lynch relinquished the championship due to her pregnancy. Becky Lynch would return...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Huge Title Match Takes Place After SmackDown
That’s how you wrap it up. A lot of different things take place at any given WWE television taping. You can get some huge matches and special appearances, but there are some people who just are not going to be able to make the broadcast. Most of the time WWE will add in something else after the show to sweeten the pot a bit and this week was no exception either.
