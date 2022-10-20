Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Police are Still Looking for Information on the 1958 Murder of Bobby BizupTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Allenspark, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
Related
$700 million upgrade hopes to fix I-70 mountain bottleneck
Long known as a place where car trips get unbearable, one of the biggest bottlenecks along the Interstate 70 route in and out of the mountains is getting a two-thirds of a billion-dollar upgrade to a pinch point both east and westbound. "On the weekends I-70 gets all the way backed up to Genesee," said Lisa Marcolina who works at the antique store at the top of Floyd Hill. "It's very dangerous. I can't, I don't know, how people drive down it in the winter." The upgrade will come in stages. Starting in a few weeks will be the creation...
Crash on I-25 northbound near 6th Ave clears
All lanes on Interstate 25 were block due to a crash late in the morning on Friday in Denver. First responders were on scene between 6th Ave and Alameda Ave. The highway was back open by noon.
KKTV
Fatal crash involving semi on I-70 near Aurora
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -Deputies were redirecting traffic on eastbound I-70 in Arapahoe County after a fatal crash on Saturday morning. Officials said that all eastbound lanes on I-70 were closed at the East Colfax Avenue frontage road after the crash between a semi and an SUV. Arapahoe County deputies...
Wildfire sparks near Boulder, prompting evacuations and closing highway
UPDATE: As of 4:31 PM, the fire was estimated to be 75 percent contained. According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a small grass fire estimated to be eight to 10 acres in size has sparked near Lakeridge Trail, north of Boulder. Initially, four homes in the immediate area were...
Woman arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash in Aurora
A woman was arrested after a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle that also critically injured a second person in Aurora Saturday.
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Aurora now in custody
A woman is in custody after she allegedly fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Aurora on Saturday evening.
First Major mountain snow storm of the season is moving into Colorado. Winter Storm Warnings are posted for Sunday into Monday.
DENVER(CBS)- Colorado's first major mountain snow storm of the season will blast thru on Sunday. The storm system is packed with moisture and much cooler temperatures.Snow will begin flying overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.By Sunday afternoon snow and wind are expected to make driving conditions tough.There are several warnings and advisories in place for heavy snow and wind across the region from midnight Saturday night, all day Sunday thru Monday morning. In the northern mountains areas closest to the Front Range may see 2 to 8 inches of snow from Rocky Mountain National Park down thru Summit County. Along with those snow amounts wind gusts up to 50 mph may be blowing with the cold front. This may make visibility tough over some mountain passes.For many western mountains snow amounts will be larger from 6 to 12 inches of snow with a few isolated spots seeing even more than that. Wind gusts will be up to 60 mph from Steamboat down thru Vail, Aspen down into the San Juan mountains.The Denver Metro area and I-25 Corridor will see a few rain showers Sunday afternoon along with a rain/snow mix later in the evening. Little to no accumulation is possible.
2 killed, 1 injured in single-car crash in Englewood
Two people were killed and another seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash closed South Broadway in Englewood.
Thieves on the run after smash-and-grab at Littleton gas station
Police are investigating an alleged burglary at a gas station where thieves attempted to steal an ATM.
These are the 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in the Denver Metro Area
Can you believe that Colorado is the number one state in the nation for car thefts? It seems rather unbelievable, but it is true. Thousands of vehicles are stolen every month in the state of Colorado, with both Denver and Aurora leading the way. According to KDVR, data from July...
What is causing smoky skies across Denver metro area?
South Metro Fire Rescue says fire crews have responded to several reports of smoke across the south metro area on Wednesday morning.
Dangerous intersection: Aurora home crashed into 6 times in 2 years
Where East 4th Way meets Havana Street different colored fence posts surrounding the corner home are not a design by choice.
Suspect hospitalized in officer-involved shooting in Johnstown
After attempting to execute a traffic stop late Friday night, a sheriff's deputy was led on a high-speed chase that ended in the shooting and hospitalization of the suspect involved.
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!
A Freddy's that is currently open, located in Loveland, Colorado -The Retail Photographer. Over ten months ago, an article was posted here at Optopolis that Freddy's was coming to Cheyenne. Things have officially--physically--began rolling at the site of the soon to be Freddy's. Here's a glance at what it'll look like and what to expect!
capcity.news
Cheyenne police seek public’s help in locating runaway child
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance locating 10-year-old runaway Ruth Bess. She is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 100 lbs. She has brown hair. Bess was last seen at approximately 6:45 p.m. in the area of Taft Avenue and East Pershing Street. She was...
capcity.news
Cheyenne police seek public assistance in identifying suspect
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance identifying a man who is suspected of using stolen checks to make purchases at Murdoch’s and Bloedorn Lumber. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking people with information to call 307-637-6541.
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
5 things to know about snow coming this weekend
Highs will be near 80 degrees on Friday for the Denver metro area. The Pinpoint Weather team said big changes will arrive on Saturday night.
This city is banning sitting, sleeping on sidewalks
City council members in Englewood passed a new ordinance that bans sitting or sleeping on sidewalks.
Video shows moments leading up to Aurora police shooting suspect on RTD bus
New video shows the moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting on a Regional Transportation District bus in Aurora.
Comments / 0