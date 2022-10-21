ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, TN

hoopseen.com

The Tucker Topics: Tennessee hosts a big recruiting weekend, the evolution of Chase McCarty & notes from the Thompson Hoops Combine

The Tucker Topics: Tennessee hosts a big recruiting weekend, the evolution of Chase McCarty & notes from the Thompson Hoops Combine. It’s a couple of days late, but the Tucker Topics are back! In this week’s edition, our resident hoops expert Garrett Tucker breaks down a big recruiting weekend for Rick Barnes and the Tennessee Volunteers, 2024 wing Chase McCarty’s evolution, and some quick notes from Thompson High School’s Hoops Combine.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Heupel updates Tennessee’s cornerback injuries after UT Martin win

Tennessee played Saturday’s homecoming game against UT Martin on Saturday without several starters on defense, and a precarious situation at cornerback got even hairier after a fill-in starter went out injured. The Vols clobbered the Skyhawks 65-24 at Neyland Stadium despite not having starting cornerbacks Christian Charles and Kamal Hadden and losing Brandon Turnage in the first quarter, which forced the defense to go deep into the depth chart against one of the top passing offenses as the Football Championship Subdivision level. Head coach Josh Heupel updated the statuses of all three players after the game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee the No. 1 team in the country? Fans weigh in after dominant win

Tennessee easily dispatched of FCS opponent UT-Martin, 65-24, on Saturday. The Volunteers stormed out to a 52-7 halftime lead before bringing in a lot of second and third-team players for the second half. The dominant performance had some fans wondering if Tennessee shouldn’t be No. 1. Some fans just...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Homecoming parade celebrates UT with Smokey-themed floats

Volunteer Boulevard was blocked off from Fraternity Park down to the Student Union on Friday afternoon for the annual Homecoming Parade. Barriers were in place, and people from all different walks of life crowded them to get a glimpse of the numerous floats and performers that walked the streets. The parade is part of a tradition that has lasted for decades.
KNOXVILLE, TN
indherald.com

The life and times of the Tennessee Railroad

Editor’s Note — This is the third installment of Forgotten Times’ series examining the railroads in the history of Scott County. The first focused on the start of the Cincinnati Southern, which today remains as Norfolk Southern. The second focused on the long-forgotten Knoxville & New River Line from Robbins to Brimstone. The third focuses on the third railroad built in Scott County: the Tennessee Railroad from Oneida to Devonia.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Georgia-based company looking to fill positions in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Georgia-based company is looking to fill more positions for its facility in Maryville. Newell Brands has full-time job opportunities ranging from Adhesive Packer to Machine Operator. According to Newell Brands, the company was founded in Atlanta, Ga., and produces planet-friendly brands to enhance and brighten consumers’ lives at home and outside.
MARYVILLE, TN
agdaily.com

Kentucky Smithfield employee dies in workplace accident

Local news reports detailed the death of a Middlesboro man at Smithfield Foods earlier this week. Before noon on Oct. 17, Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steel was called to the plant. Mark Allen Tapp, a 61-year-old plant employee, was working on a machine when his clothes got pulled into the machine, killing him.
MIDDLESBORO, KY
WBBJ

Country music star hands out gift cards in West Tennessee

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — One celebrity artist visited a West Tennessee grocery store on Monday, surprising both customers and fans. Save-A-Lot is a community run and operated store, and community means a lot to this world famous country singer: Gary LeVox, the lead vocalist in Rascal Flatts. LeVox visited the...
LEXINGTON, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Zoo Knoxville giraffe is dying, officials say

Some folks might be surprised to learn that one of the oldest giraffes in the United States makes his home at Zoo Knoxville. Unfortunately, 19-year-old Jumbe’s life is drawing to a close despite the best efforts of zoo caretakers and a team of veterinary experts, officials said Thursday. Hiss...
KNOXVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Three people injured in accident

HUNTSVILLE | Three people were injured, two seriously, in a single-vehicle accident at the 27/63 intersection here Friday afternoon. The accident occurred at about 12:30 pm at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and S.R. 63, when a minivan that was west-bound on S.R. 63 traveled through the intersection, struck a pole, and traveled partially up the embankment on the west side of U.S. 27 before coming to a stop.
HUNTSVILLE, TN

