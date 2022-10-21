Read full article on original website
Related
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols assistant named as option for recently opened head coaching job
One of the key reasons Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel has been able to build a great culture during his first 21 months on Rocky Top is because of the continuity he has with his coaching staff. Not only has Heupel been able to keep his staff together (with...
hoopseen.com
The Tucker Topics: Tennessee hosts a big recruiting weekend, the evolution of Chase McCarty & notes from the Thompson Hoops Combine
The Tucker Topics: Tennessee hosts a big recruiting weekend, the evolution of Chase McCarty & notes from the Thompson Hoops Combine. It’s a couple of days late, but the Tucker Topics are back! In this week’s edition, our resident hoops expert Garrett Tucker breaks down a big recruiting weekend for Rick Barnes and the Tennessee Volunteers, 2024 wing Chase McCarty’s evolution, and some quick notes from Thompson High School’s Hoops Combine.
Tennessee Has All the Top Recruits Talking
The Vols have as much momentum as any program in the country and it's paying dividends on the recruiting trail
Heupel updates Tennessee’s cornerback injuries after UT Martin win
Tennessee played Saturday’s homecoming game against UT Martin on Saturday without several starters on defense, and a precarious situation at cornerback got even hairier after a fill-in starter went out injured. The Vols clobbered the Skyhawks 65-24 at Neyland Stadium despite not having starting cornerbacks Christian Charles and Kamal Hadden and losing Brandon Turnage in the first quarter, which forced the defense to go deep into the depth chart against one of the top passing offenses as the Football Championship Subdivision level. Head coach Josh Heupel updated the statuses of all three players after the game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee the No. 1 team in the country? Fans weigh in after dominant win
Tennessee easily dispatched of FCS opponent UT-Martin, 65-24, on Saturday. The Volunteers stormed out to a 52-7 halftime lead before bringing in a lot of second and third-team players for the second half. The dominant performance had some fans wondering if Tennessee shouldn’t be No. 1. Some fans just...
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, Gameday Crew Talk Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Vols and Alabama
ATHENS - ESPN’s Gameday crew had a lengthy discussion of the Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Vols and Alabama Crimson Tide as that trio of teams tries to fight their way into the College Football Playoff. Both the Vols and Dawgs are undefeated and barreling towards pre-Halloween dates with major rivals....
Football World Reacts To Controversial Nick Saban Decision News
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is facing some criticism for his controversial decision with a Crimson Tide player. Last week, Alabama lost to Tennessee. While Vols fans stormed the field, one Crimson Tide player appeared to hit a young woman. Saban announced earlier in the week that the player, Jermaine...
utdailybeacon.com
Homecoming parade celebrates UT with Smokey-themed floats
Volunteer Boulevard was blocked off from Fraternity Park down to the Student Union on Friday afternoon for the annual Homecoming Parade. Barriers were in place, and people from all different walks of life crowded them to get a glimpse of the numerous floats and performers that walked the streets. The parade is part of a tradition that has lasted for decades.
brianhornback.com
The Beer License at UT… Neyland, Thompson Boling Et al. Headed to Suspension / Revocation Hearing
So, why was I so bored that I watched the Knoxville City Council Beer Board this evening? Valid Question, I am not convinced why either. BUT YUGE news was found, so there it is. Aramark the beer vendor on the University of Tennessee Knoxville campus was before the beer board...
indherald.com
The life and times of the Tennessee Railroad
Editor’s Note — This is the third installment of Forgotten Times’ series examining the railroads in the history of Scott County. The first focused on the start of the Cincinnati Southern, which today remains as Norfolk Southern. The second focused on the long-forgotten Knoxville & New River Line from Robbins to Brimstone. The third focuses on the third railroad built in Scott County: the Tennessee Railroad from Oneida to Devonia.
wvlt.tv
‘I’m glad I was able to help’ | Rep. Tim Burchett assists with wreck on interstate
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After seeing a wreck on the side of the interstate, one Tennessee representative decided to stop and assist those involved. Representative Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) was traveling to the University of Tennessee game around 10:00 a.m. on Oct. 22 when he saw a wreck on I-75, his office told WVLT News.
WATE
Georgia-based company looking to fill positions in Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Georgia-based company is looking to fill more positions for its facility in Maryville. Newell Brands has full-time job opportunities ranging from Adhesive Packer to Machine Operator. According to Newell Brands, the company was founded in Atlanta, Ga., and produces planet-friendly brands to enhance and brighten consumers’ lives at home and outside.
agdaily.com
Kentucky Smithfield employee dies in workplace accident
Local news reports detailed the death of a Middlesboro man at Smithfield Foods earlier this week. Before noon on Oct. 17, Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steel was called to the plant. Mark Allen Tapp, a 61-year-old plant employee, was working on a machine when his clothes got pulled into the machine, killing him.
WBBJ
Country music star hands out gift cards in West Tennessee
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — One celebrity artist visited a West Tennessee grocery store on Monday, surprising both customers and fans. Save-A-Lot is a community run and operated store, and community means a lot to this world famous country singer: Gary LeVox, the lead vocalist in Rascal Flatts. LeVox visited the...
Knoxville man convicted of killing wife in front of four children sentenced
A Knoxville man convicted of killing his wife in front of their children in January of 2021 has been sentenced, according to the District Attorney's Office.
220-pound Black Bear killed by car in the Smokies
A Great Smoky Mountains National Park spokesperson confirmed Friday that a female Black Bear has been hit and killed on the Gatlinburg Bypass
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Zoo Knoxville giraffe is dying, officials say
Some folks might be surprised to learn that one of the oldest giraffes in the United States makes his home at Zoo Knoxville. Unfortunately, 19-year-old Jumbe’s life is drawing to a close despite the best efforts of zoo caretakers and a team of veterinary experts, officials said Thursday. Hiss...
indherald.com
Three people injured in accident
HUNTSVILLE | Three people were injured, two seriously, in a single-vehicle accident at the 27/63 intersection here Friday afternoon. The accident occurred at about 12:30 pm at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and S.R. 63, when a minivan that was west-bound on S.R. 63 traveled through the intersection, struck a pole, and traveled partially up the embankment on the west side of U.S. 27 before coming to a stop.
brianhornback.com
Knox County Commission Group Picture… Finally and History Seems to Repeat Itself
This past Wednesday (October 19th), the Knox County Commission group photo got replaced on the county’s website. The picture taken on Monday (October 17th), could not be taken on September 1st, when the new Commission first met and organized because Commissioner Dailey was not wearing a suit coat. On...
KPD: Man arrested after significant crash on I-40 East near Strawberry Plains on Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said there was a significant, multivehicle crash on I-40 East Sunday afternoon. They said the crash temporarily closed the highway near the Strawberry Plains exit and backed traffic up past the I-640 interchange. Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the crash...
Comments / 0