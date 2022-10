November is Native American Heritage Month, and in preparation, Millersville University is releasing a Land Acknowledgment statement. A Land Acknowledgment is a statement with the purpose of recognizing the indigenous people who lived on or near land currently owned by an institution, and in some cases were divested of their homelands. These statements are then shared in a variety of ways, whether they be spoken aloud before events, embedded on a plaque or added to an institution’s website.

