Oprah's Favorite Toothbrush Is Only $26 During Amazon's Holiday Beauty Sale
I’ve spent the better part of fall 2022 waiting — waiting for Greta Gerwig to release the Barbie trailer, waiting for Super Bowl Halftime-performer Rihanna to drop a new album, and waiting for Oprah to grace us with her annual Favorite Things. As of this week, still nothing on all fronts, so until then, I’ll keep browsing Barbiecore styles, shopping Fenty’s viral lip glosses, and revisiting Oprah’s 2021 Favorite Things list, where luckily things are starting to drop in price as deals season approaches — including the mogul’s go-to toothbrush.
Reese Witherspoon, Selena Gomez, and Hilary Duff Are Wearing This Throwback Denim Style That Starts at $27
While we’ve definitely had some denim microtrends over the years — specifically, I’m thinking of the short-lived era of colorful skinny jeans — overall, we opt for longevity, year after year, leaning towards modernized versions of classic styles. Maybe this is because denim can be pricey, especially those pieces that are made to last, or perhaps it’s because, after years of wearing various iterations of the same item, we know what we like. Personally, I’ve settled on loose-fitting jeans. And the latest celebrity denim trend updates that popular, Gen Z-approved style with a vintage-inspired touch.
Megan Fox Paired Her New Copper Hair With a Sky-High Slit Dress for Date Night
From bright pink tresses to sexy silver strands, Megan Fox is never one to stick to just one hair color for long — and her latest appearance was no exception. On Tuesday night, the actress debuted her new look while embarking on the perfect New York City date night with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker): grabbing a bite at Carbone before attending the Time100 Next Gala. While Megan sported a gorgeous gold-colored gown for the occasion, which featured a strapless bodice, dramatic train, and a sky-high leg slit, the real head-turning moment came from her brand-new copper locks courtesy of celebrity hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos.
Mariah Carey and Her 11-Year-Old Daughter Monroe Twin with Matching Super-Sized Curls
Move over Gwyneth and Apple, Reese and Ava, because there's a new lookalike mother-daughter pairing that just arrived on the scene: Mariah Carey and Monroe Cannon. On Saturday night, Mariah and her 11-year-old daughter Monroe, aka "Roe Roe Diva," showed off their twinning style with coordinating outfits and super-sized curls. In a photo shared to Twitter, Mariah and Monroe both had their hair braided in cornrows in the front, and in the back, voluminous natural curls cascaded from behind. "Mom/Daughter Duo Hair Extravaganza," Mariah captioned the snapshot, adding the hashtag #TheHairTails."
Don’t Miss Out on These 45 Incredible Deals From Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale
With the holiday season right around the corner, it’s a great time to start getting your gifts in order. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, top-rated beauty products are always a good idea. And thanks to Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale, it just got a lot easier to find high-quality makeup, skincare, and haircare products for less.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Beauty Brand Has Everything You Need for Holiday Gifting, Starting at $20
Clean beauty brand Rose Inc just dropped its holiday skincare and makeup sets, and prices start at $20.. Founded by supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, the brand’s most popular products, including the blurring concealer and refillable cream blushes, are available in sets — and they’re on sale now. Among...
Is Blue the New Pink?
I've been singing “Color” by Halsey for the past month, and it just dawned on me why the lyric “everything is blue" has been resonating with me: everything is blue — tops, bottoms, accessories, outerwear, etc. Since the color has been popping up in my inbox for months at this point, I’m officially calling it: bold shades of blue — and, in particular, cobalt blue — is the color trend to wear for fall and winter 2022, and it will continue to rise in popularity through spring 2023. If you haven’t yet, you’re about to see blue everywhere, too.
Ariana Grande Debuted Honey-Blonde Hair in the Most Subtle Way
Every change in season seems to come with an influx of celebrity hair transformations. While copper may very well be the color of the year (beloved by everyone from Megan thee Stallion to Megan Fox), Ariana Grande just switched things up while making a case for one tried-and-true hue: honey blonde.
TLC Just Partnered with Good American For a Super Sexy Campaign
Good American just partnered with one of your favorite '90s bands for a campaign meant to empower women to feel their sexiest, best selves. Iconic girl group TLC — you know and love them for their smash hit songs like "Waterfalls" and "Unpretty" — has always embraced their rebellious sense of style while breaking societal norms to pave the way for all women in music and entertainment. Good American (co-founded by Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede) has championed inclusivity with their tailored shopping experience, expansive size range, and diverse cast of models since its inception. Which is why the brand and TLC were a match made in fashion heaven for Good American's CrazySexyGood campaign.
Jennifer Coolidge Said Men DM Her With Pictures of Anything "Besides Their Face"
Jennifer Coolidge revealed a cheeky fact about what's going down in her DMs — and spoiler alert: it's a lot of unsolicited photos. While promoting the second season of her Emmy-winning show White Lotus on Monday's episode of Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live, the talk-show host asked her if she receives a lot of messages from men on her socials. Her response?
Gwyneth Paltrow Made a Case for Stripes in an Ab-Baring Gown With the Highest Slit
Every time Gwyneth Paltrow steps onto a red carpet, she manages to elevate a simple trend — whether it's a power suit or a sheer dress. This time, the actress and wellness guru made a case for stripes on the carpet in a coastal aesthetic Carolina Herrera gown. On...
Sarah Jessica Parker Ushered in the Practical Bag Trend That’s a No-Brainer for the Season
Let’s rewind back to my life yesterday: It was a dreary, hazy afternoon in New York City, and I was getting ready to go on my daily walk. I’ve been trying to get in at least 10,000 steps a day (for the sake of health and mental wellness), and TBH, it’s been a game changer — so much so that if I’m unable to go, my day feels incomplete. I saw that the forecast for Monday was cloudy, but I didn’t know it was raining, so the second I left my apartment and felt the drizzle, I had to decide if I should keep going, sans umbrella, or go back home. I kept walking.
Gigi Hadid Wants Her Cashmere Designs to Be Your Future Family Heirlooms
After countless collaborations with brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Frankies Bikinis, and Stuart Weitzman, Gigi Hadid felt it was time to create a fashion label that was her own. “I received a lot of different offers, but I really didn’t want to be pressured into it,” the model tells InStyle of her decision to launch a clothing brand independently. “I wanted to have a brand that stayed true to myself.”
Anne Hathaway Just Set the Record Straight on Whether Nate Was the Real Villain of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’
Ever since its release, fans have long debated over who they believe to be the real villain in The Devil Wears Prada — Andy Sachs’ cut-throat boss, Miranda Priestly, or her domineering boyfriend, Nate Cooper. But now, Anne Hathaway (who played Sachs in the 2006 cult classic) is setting the record straight once and for all.
Vanessa Hudgens Kicked Off Halloween As the White Swan in a Corset Top and Leg Warmers
It’s no secret that Vanessa Hudgens stays doing the most when it comes to Halloween (see: dressing in a full-on witch costume to celebrate the start of October). So with the holiday now days away, it’s only natural that the actress is already breaking her first of many looks to celebrate the season — starting with a character from the movie Black Swan.
How Do Celebs Unwind? We Asked Rebel Wilson, Allison Janney, Tyra Banks, and More
When celebrities share images of their personal lives, that content tends to look pretty ideal. Maybe they’re laying on a beach somewhere at a luxurious, White Lotus-looking resort. That’s why, while covering the annual Day Of Indulgence in Brentwood, I was pleasantly surprised to find out how many big names actually struggle to find time to unwind and relax. Celebs: they really are — sometimes — just like us.
10 Halloween Nail Art Designs That Double As Costumes
Halloween costumes are a commitment. First, there's deciding who or what you're going to be. Then, there's searching high and low for all of the right pieces for your costume, which might even include some DIY arts and crafts. And finally, there's executing your vision on the actual holiday. So,...
Tracee Ellis Ross's New Film 'The Hair Tales' Is Focused on Joy — Not Trauma
When it comes to Hulu's latest docuseries The Hair Tales, the medium is the message. The six-part docuseries — which premiered on Oct. 22 and was co-executive produced by Tracee Ellis Ross, Oprah Winfrey, and Michaela angela Davis — explores how Black hair can be used as a medium to communicate identity and joy, while also being a pillar of beauty and artistry. Over the course of six episodes, Ross has real and intimate conversations with notable women, including Oprah, Issa Rae, CHIKA, Chloe Bailey, Marsai Martin, and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley.
Meghan Markle Dissected the “Angry Black Woman” Stereotype With Issa Rae and Ziwe
From speaking out about being objectified while working on Deal or No Deal to opening up about her worst point, it’s clear Meghan Markle isn’t afraid to tackle tough topics on her Spotify podcast, Archetypes — and this week’s installment is no exception. While chatting with actress Issa Rae and comedian Ziwe, the Duchess of Sussex dissected the meaning behind the “angry black woman” trope and broke down the difference between being “difficult” and being “clear.”
Jennifer Garner "Basically" Threw Herself a Wedding on Her 50th Birthday
Jennifer Garner may usually prefer to keep things low-key when it comes to her birthday, but she recently revealed that her 50th trip around the sun warranted the most extra celebration, maybe ever. The actress opened up about the lavish party, which she explained started as an intimate Easter-weekend gathering...
