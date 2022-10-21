ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Longtime NBA referee Tony Brown dead at 55

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PJWsC_0ihDuqNl00

Tony Brown, an NBA referee who worked more than 1,100 games over a 20-year career that included an appearance in the NBA Finals, died Thursday. He was 55.

Brown was surrounded by family members after a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, WSB-TV reported.

“We are and have been sustained by the consistent outpouring of love and support through this journey in developing strength, acceptance and peace,” Brown’s wife, Tina Brown, said in a statement. “We ask that you join us in that spirit as we prepare to celebrate Tony’s life. Our biggest thank you to our village of family and friends, near and far, old and new. Your love is immeasurable. Thanks to the Lustgarten Foundation and PanCan. Keep striving for the cures. Many, many thanks to our NBRA and NBA family whose generosity is unmatched. And a very special thank you to the Emory/Bridgeway Hospice Unit. Your compassion and care went above and beyond. We are forever grateful!”

Brown officiated 1,110 regular-season games and 35 playoff games during his years as an NBA referee, The Associated Press reported. He debuted as an NBA Finals referee during the 2019-20 season, the league said in its statement.

“Tony Brown was one of the most accomplished referees in the NBA and an inspiration to his colleagues,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

Brown graduated from Clark Atlanta University, a Historically Black College and University (HBCU), according to WSB. No scholarship was available there, so Brown worked his way through school as an employee of Delta Air Lines, the AP reported. He cleaned planes, drove passenger carts and then became a flight attendant.

He retired from Delta in 2007.

Brown was a member of the officiating crew that worked the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta, which honored HBCU schools, according to the NBA’s news release. He joined fellow Atlanta residents Tom Washington and Courtney Kirkland, who were also graduates of HBCU schools, the AP reported. The NBA raised more than $3 million in scholarships to HBCU schools from that game.

Brown was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in April 2021 and took eight months off, Sports Illustrated reported. He returned in November 2021 to work in the NBA replay center, according to the AP.

“I haven’t had time to sit around and be like ‘Why me?’ or ‘What am I going to do?’” Brown told the AP earlier this year. “Me not fighting would have made me feel like I was letting people down. What kind of example was I going to be to my kids if I just laid in this bed and let it overtake me? I had to show my kids that there’s nothing in life that you can’t challenge and overcome if you have a positive mindset.”

Before the NBA, Brown worked four seasons in the NBA G League and CBA and three seasons in the WNBA, according to Sports Illustrated. The native of Tallahassee, Florida, worked the 2002 WNBA Finals, the 2002 WNBA All-Star Game and the 2001 CBA Finals, the magazine reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Fantasy Basketball: How long can these four rookies keep it going?

I've always been leery of drafting rookies in fantasy basketball outside of the obvious franchise-altering talents — you know, the LeBron James, Derrick Rose, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Davis types. I even recommended fading Paolo Banchero at his 73.8 ADP (a take that will probably end up on the fantasy receipts account in due time).
INDIANA STATE
KRMG

Ryan surprised, hopeful after getting benched by Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan stood at his locker Wednesday, the disappointment etched all over his face. Two days after coach Frank Reich announced he was benching the 2016 league MVP, little had changed for the 15-year veteran. He was still upset that just seven games into his Indy career, he'd lost the starting job possibly permanently.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KRMG

Lions owner says she is still confident in team's leadership

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — (AP) — Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp shared her frustration with the team's 1-5 record and expressed confidence in the franchise's leadership. “We’ve got 11 more games to go, so I just don’t want everyone to push the panic button and give up the ship," Hamp said to reporters Wednesday while the team practiced. “I think we’ve got the right people in place to pull this off, and I truly believe that. I wouldn’t say that if I didn’t."
DETROIT, MI
KRMG

'Underdog' Heinicke changes Washington Commanders identity

Taylor Heinicke is not Carson Wentz. That much is obvious. Heinicke does not have the prototypical size or arm strength for an NFL quarterback such as Wentz, nor the expectations that come from being a No. 2 pick or the nine-figure contract. But he does bring what coach Ron Rivera...
WASHINGTON, DC
KRMG

AP source: Eagles acquire 3-time Pro Bowler Quinn from Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — (AP) — The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, a person familiar with the situation said. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the teams haven’t announced the move. Chicago gets...
CHICAGO, IL
KRMG

Will Ravens make Bucs lose 3 in a row? Pro Picks says no

Tom Brady hasn’t lost three straight games in 20 years. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens aim to snap that streak. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) are struggling following consecutive losses to a pair of teams — Pittsburgh and Carolina — that are 4-10 combined.
BALTIMORE, MD
KRMG

Iassogna will be World Series umpire crew chief

HOUSTON — (AP) — Dan Iassogna will be the crew chief for the seven umpires working the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros starting Friday night. Iassogna drew the third World Series assignment in his 21-year career and first as crew chief. Also on the...
HOUSTON, TX
KRMG

Eagles stay aggressive, make trade with Bears for top pass rusher Robert Quinn

The Philadelphia Eagles aren't satisfied with a 6-0 start. They want to get better. General manager Howie Roseman made another big move on Tuesday, trading for pass rusher Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears. Quinn has just one sack this season but posted 18.5 last season. He will add to an Eagles defense that was already pretty good. According to ESPN, the Eagles are sending the Bears a fourth-round pick.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KRMG

JJ Watt, wife Kealia Watt welcome son Koa James

The Watt family has added another member to the team. Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt and his soccer pro wife, Kealia Watt, have welcomed their first child — a son named Koa James, People magazine reported. They announced the news on Instagram, saying the baby was born on...
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
99K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy