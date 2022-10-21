Read full article on original website
Related
travelnoire.com
Inside The Gathering Spot's All-Black Chartered Delta Flight
Houston native Angelica “Jelly” Ellis is an alumna of the University of Miami currently living in the Washington, DC area. As a Marketing Manager for an Accounting firm, she is responsible for marketing programs that support Black and Latinx entrepreneurs. Perks for members. She is also a former...
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
travelnoire.com
Musician Is Booted From Flight, Even Though He Paid To Have Cello On Board
A respected musician, Santiago Cañón-Valencia, was on board a Copa Airlines flight bound for Caracas from Bogota. Not wanting to check his cello with the rest of the bags, he sat in business class alongside his instrument. He’d purchased a second ticket for the cello, and had no reason to suspect there would be trouble.
travelnoire.com
Business Class Passenger Booted Off Plane After Warning Cabin Crew Not To Look At Her For Nine Hours
Air rage is at an all-time high, and this latest incident is no exception. Daniele De Matos, a software company concierge had plans to fly from Sydney, Australia to Honolulu, Hawaii for work, however, a series of moody moments led to her getting kicked off the Hawaiian Airlines flight. According...
travelnoire.com
American Airlines No Longer Offering First Class On International Flights
Even before the pandemic, those thousand-dollar charges for first-class seats on international flights were a hefty fee. Don’t get me wrong, wide seats and unlimited drinks do come in handy on an 8-10 hour flight. However, COVID had us in our homes for two years and now customers will get on an economy plane with their Louis Vuitton luggage and be none the wiser. Looks like American Airlines has come to the same realization. Moving forward, they will no longer offer first-class seats on international flights.
travelnoire.com
Travelers Over 60 Are Taking The "Gray Gap Year"
When you think of taking a gap year, many envision a teenager, fresh out of high school, embarking on a year-long journey before entering “the real world.” Gap years have rebranded, and the over-60 crowd is now taking part. Recent research has shown that almost four out of...
Comments / 0