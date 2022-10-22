ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Superman?!? NFL Player Goes Viral For Incredible Flying Touchdown

By Ed Mazza
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I76zJ_0ihDnJwj00 Marco Wilson of the Arizona Cardinals dives into the end zone for a touchdown after intercepting a pass in the game Thursday against the New Orleans Saints in Glendale, Arizona.  (Photo: Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson was the talk of social media on Thursday night for turning an interception into a touchdown ― and literally flying into the end zone to cap it off.

It marked Wilson’s first NFL interception.

Wilson snagged the throw from New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton to Marquez Callaway, then ran 38 yards, leaping into the air and pulling off a perfect tumbling landing to complete the pick-6.

The moment was captured from multiple angles, all of which were widely shared and praised on Twitter:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

TheoryOpinionOrTruth
3d ago

That was a perfect timed interception, but that “Superman flip” was spectacular!!! I’d give it a score of 10, especially since he didn’t get injured from it. Ahh, to be young athletic and do things like that!👍🏽

Michael Ellis
3d ago

That kid is Hella fast, and athletic as well! Love watching these guys have fun and do these crazy flying plays. If you think he isn't truly having fun playing the game, remember when you were a kid playing in the park doing similar things, well, at least trying to!! Lmao. Hell of a play. Congratulations young man!

Consider This ...
3d ago

Players jump around like 10yr olds at a birthday party because they’re laughing at what fans are paying for parking/tickets/food/beverages/merchandise

