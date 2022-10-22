Superman?!? NFL Player Goes Viral For Incredible Flying Touchdown

Marco Wilson of the Arizona Cardinals dives into the end zone for a touchdown after intercepting a pass in the game Thursday against the New Orleans Saints in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo: Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson was the talk of social media on Thursday night for turning an interception into a touchdown ― and literally flying into the end zone to cap it off.

It marked Wilson’s first NFL interception.

Wilson snagged the throw from New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton to Marquez Callaway, then ran 38 yards, leaping into the air and pulling off a perfect tumbling landing to complete the pick-6.

The moment was captured from multiple angles, all of which were widely shared and praised on Twitter:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.