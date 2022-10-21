ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

David M
3d ago

America is too easy on crime to begin with, we need harsher sentences for these criminals! it's not slavery it's called repaying your debt to society!

Troy Trimble
3d ago

This article is a liberal backdoor stab at making our prisons more of a country club than they are now! There's not one state that can legally enslave another human being! Unless your face down in the kool-aid, We are all slaves in this country! We have been systematically taxed into involuntary servitude by our city,county,state and FEDERAL governments! On average if you look at every tax,especially the hidden federal taxes the average American is taxed at about 65%! This is why 6 figure incomes are not enough. And the good news is they will be coming back for more. The government never does without or down sizes,they just borrow,print or tax to get more....

Mark Connel
3d ago

Pelosi said just last week...We need migrants to pick fruit and other crops for the farm owners. Ask them, they are short of labor.Now take out the word fruit and insert COTTON. Now tell me who supports modern day slavery?

