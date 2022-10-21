Curtis Davis spent nearly 26 years in Louisiana State Penitentiary, the site of a former plantation fueled by slave labour that is now among the largest maximum security prisons in the country.He was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole after he was convicted of second-degree murder. He was released from the prison, known as Angola, in 2016, after accepting a plea deal that reduced his charge to manslaughter.While imprisoned, he worked at a quail barn for 20 years “all at the point of a gun,” Mr Davis said in a briefing over Zoom with reporters earlier this...

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO