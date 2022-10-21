Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
JOSH NORRIS FRUSTRATED IN TUNNEL AFTER INJURY, WILL NEED MRI (VIDEO)
Former 19th overall pick Josh Norris was looking pretty good with what appears to be a rejuvenated Ottawa Senators so far this season. Unfortunately, the 23-year-old, who had a career season in 2021-22, has received some bad news following an afternoon game against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. Norris seemed...
markerzone.com
BRUINS CELEBRATE CHARA'S CAREER BEFORE PUCK DROP (VIDEO)
Zdeno Chara signed a one-game contact with the Bruins to retire his legendary career with the club. The team planned a celebration for Chara, which was held before today's matchup against the Minnesota Wild:
markerzone.com
HABS ROOKIE ARBER XHEKAJ SCORES FIRST NHL GOAL (VIDEO)
From working at Costco during the OHL's COVID-19 shutdown to scoring his first career NHL goal. It's been quite the ride for Montreal Canadiens rookie Arber Xhekaj. During Saturday's game against the Dallas Stars, Xhekaj proved that he can be known for more than just his physicality. Late in the second period, the Hamilton native scored his first career National Hockey League goal after firing a shot from the point that beat Stars netminder Jake Oettinger.
markerzone.com
MITCH MARNER BLOODIED AFTER HIT, NO PENALTY ON THE PLAY
Toronto Maple Leafs' star forward Mitch Marner was hit into the boards by Winnipeg Jets' defenseman Dylan DeMelo during their matchup on Saturday night. There was no call on the play. Marner looked up and saw no delayed penalty was to be handed out. He skated to the bench where...
markerzone.com
CANUCKS RE-ASSIGN HOGLANDER TO ABBOTSFORD
The Vancouver Canucks announced on Saturday morning that they have re-assigned forward Nils Hoglander to the Abbotsford Canucks of the American Hockey League (AHL). Hoglander, 21, came on to many hockey fans radars during the 2020 World Junior Championships, a tournament in which he scored several highlight reel goals for Team Sweden. He made his NHL debut with the Canucks that very next season, and showed some promise with 13 goals and 27 points in 56 outings. Since then, however, things have gone downhill.
markerzone.com
OSKAR LINDBLOM GIVEN VIDEO TRIBUTE IN RETURN TO PHILADELPHIA (VIDEO)
For the first time since signing a two-year deal with the San Jose Sharks in the off-season, forward Oskar Lindblom returned to Philadelphia and was given a video tribute by the organization. His video tribute was then followed by a standing ovation by the Flyers faithful and the Galve (Sweden)...
markerzone.com
THIS BEER LEAGUE GOALIE MICS HIMSELF UP AND IT IS HILARIOUS (VIDEO)
If you've never heard of Nick the Goalie on TikTok, you are missing out. This guy is pure comedy between the pipes, and he actually looks like a decent tender to boot. Goalies in any sport are always the weirdos of the group, but my man Nick here might be the weirdest cat to strap up the pads.
markerzone.com
PENGUINS PLACE BLUEGER ON LTIR
The Pittsburgh Penguins placed forward Teddy Blueger on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), meaning he won't be eligible to return to the lineup until Nov. 5. Blueger, 28, has yet to play this season after suffering an upper-body injury during a practice in late September. While he may have suffered a setback, there is also a chance the Penguins chose to do this specifically for salary cap reasons. As pointed out by capfriendly, the Pens received $2.2 million in cap relief with this transaction, which has allowed them to call up forwards Sam Poulin and Drake Caggiula from the American Hockey League.
markerzone.com
NHL REPORTEDLY LOOKING AT PLAYING GAMES IN AUSTRALIA AS EARLY AS NEXT YEAR
Since 1938, the NHL has played a ton of games across the world including in Europe, Japan, China and even an exhibition match in Puerto Rico. But now the league has their eyes on a new location to host games, Australia. During the 32 Thoughts segment on Hockey Night in...
markerzone.com
BRENDAN GALLAGHER BELIEVES THAT CAREY PRICE'S NUMBER SHOULD BE RETIRED BY THE CANADIENS
Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher had some high praise for his long-time teammate Carey Price during Monday's post-practice media availability. Gallagher said that Carey Price's number 31 should be raised to the rafters of the Bell Centre someday. While Price never won a Stanley Cup, Gallagher said that the star netminder did a lot throughout his career and had plenty of success.
markerzone.com
AHL SUSPENDS CLARK BISHOP AFTER TWO NASTY CROSSCHECKS TO THE FACE (VIDEO)
The AHL has released it's verdict in the case of Clark Bishop of the Calgary Wranglers. Bishop was kicked out of a game last Friday against the Colorado Eagles after he delivered two brutal crosschecks to the face of Charles Hudon. The league has since announced that Bishop will sit for four games in total. He's already missed one, meaning he's out the next three.
markerzone.com
J.T. MILLER EXPRESSES DISAPPOINTMENT IN CANUCKS FANS
After recently getting into an argument and confrontation with Luke Schenn during last week's game with the Buffalo Sabres, it seems that Miller is not done calling people out. This time it's being directed toward Vancouver Canucks fans. Fans were throwing jerseys and other items on the ice during this...
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU ISSUES SEVERAL INJURY UPDATES AS CANUCKS' HURDLES MOUNT
Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau announced a few injury updates today, which is probably the last thing the city needed today. First, he announced that Tucker Poolman was placed on long-term injured reserve, adding $2.5 million in related cap relief. Poolman's concussion history is suspected to be the root of his absence, as he publicly dealt with chronic migraines as recently as this past spring. But the club has kept tight lips around it, for obvious reasons.
markerzone.com
SENS FORWARD JOSH NORRIS TO MISS AT LEAST TWO WEEKS DUE TO INJURY; TEAM AWAITING MRI RESULTS
The Ottawa Senators announced on Monday that forward Josh Norris will miss at least the next two weeks with an upper-body injury and mentioned that they are still awaiting MRI results to know the full severity. Norris, 23, suffered a shoulder injury in the third period of Saturday afternoon's game...
markerzone.com
JOHN GIBSON TAKES ANGER OUT ON WINGS' FORWARD
Anaheim Ducks' goaltender John Gibson showed a spicy side during his team's game against the Detroit Red Wings. Gibson went behind his own net to play the puck and gave a little bit extra to Wings' forward Adam Erne. Things soon escalated as Erne gave Gibson a tap back:. Gibson...
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER PLAYERS TURN ON EACH OTHER AS LOSSES MOUNT (VIDEO)
It is anything but happy times for the Vancouver Canucks right now. At a time when many thought the team was starting to turn things around with the hiring of Bruce Boudreau last season, the Canucks have gone 0-4-2 in their first six games of 2022-23. There are also reports of fractures growing in the Canucks dressing room as the frustrations with losing start to leak out. It was evident on the ice Saturday night during a 5-1 loss to Buffalo.
markerzone.com
MICHAL KEMPNY LEAVES NORTH AMERICA AFTER CLEARING UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS
One day after clearing unconditional waivers and having his contract terminated by the Seattle Kraken, defenceman Michal Kempny has left North America. On Saturday, HC Sparta Prague of the Czech Extraliga announced that they've signed Kempny to a two-year contract. This won't be the first time that Kempny has suited...
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER FANS LET THE JERSEYS FLY DURING YET ANOTHER LOSS FOR THE TEAM (VIDEOS)
I'm never one to back tossing a home team's jersey on the ice to express frustration, but I can certainly see why the Canucks faithful are frustrated. Vancouver, who looked to be turning things around after bringing in Bruce Boudreau as head coach in 2021-22, is now winless in six games (0-4-2) to start the new season. There are also reports of fractures and cliques in the Canucks' dressing room, leading to a shoddy product on the ice. Fans are understandably restless, to the point of seemingly disavowing the team completely.
markerzone.com
CANUCKS' MILLER REPORTEDLY HECKLED BY FANS WHILE OUT WITH FAMILY
According to a Reddit post on a Vancouver Canucks forum on Sunday afternoon, J.T. Miller's day at a pumpkin patch with his family was disrupted by hecklers. The Reddit user said that they left Miller alone as they saw he was with his family. Shortly after, however, they noticed what they described as «fans» yelling and making jokes at his expense while his kids were present. This post has quickly blown up, and even got a reaction from Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Sun.
markerzone.com
MARK BOROWIECKI STRETCHERED OFF AFTER AWKWARD COLLISION (VIDEO)
Brutal. Borowiecki was carted off after this scary collision. You can make out Borowiecki's neck bending in an awkward angle, but the hit was harmless enough. Still, what a scary situation. Hope Boro is alright. The Nashville Predators released this update:
Comments / 0