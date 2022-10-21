STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn freshman forward Ice Brady will miss the entire season because of a dislocated right kneecap. Brady was a top recruit for the sixth-ranked Huskies. Her injury is another setback for a team that’s already missing Paige Bueckers, the former national player of the year who will miss the season while recovering from a torn ACL in her left knee. The 6-foot-3 Brady was expected to be an immediate contributor for the Huskies, who also have 6-2 Ayanna Patterson among their freshman class. Brady was injured during practice Friday and had surgery Tuesday.

STORRS, CT ・ 3 HOURS AGO