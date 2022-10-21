Read full article on original website
Former Nevada county official pleads not guilty in stabbing death of Las Vegas reporter
A former county official in Nevada entered a not guilty plea Wednesday in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas investigative journalist last month. Robert Telles, who was the public administrator for Clark County, is charged with murder in the death of Jeff German, who was found stabbed to death outside his home September 2, police said.
UConn freshman Ice Brady to miss season with knee injury
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn freshman forward Ice Brady will miss the entire season because of a dislocated right kneecap. Brady was a top recruit for the sixth-ranked Huskies. Her injury is another setback for a team that’s already missing Paige Bueckers, the former national player of the year who will miss the season while recovering from a torn ACL in her left knee. The 6-foot-3 Brady was expected to be an immediate contributor for the Huskies, who also have 6-2 Ayanna Patterson among their freshman class. Brady was injured during practice Friday and had surgery Tuesday.
Tracking widespread rain to start the week
Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the upper 60s as skies become mostly cloudy. Winds continue out of the south sustained at 10-15 mph with gust into the mid-30s possible. Tomorrow: Conditions are looking to change as widespread showers pull into Mid-Missouri by mid-morning on Monday. Showers continue throughout the afternoon hours as temperatures only reach into the mid-70s.
